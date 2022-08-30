Kris Jenner comes out in defense of Scott Disick

The leader of the Kardashiam emporium, Kris Jenner, left it for granted through a response to a media outlet that her ex-son-in-law Scott Disick will always be received in her home, and that the speculations regarding the estrangement with the billionaire are totally false.

All this rumor arose when the Page Six media assured that a close source revealed the actor’s estrangement, and that he felt rejected since now the priority would be Kourtney’s current partner, the punk musician Travis Barker.

However, Jenner used the rebound of this news in Paper Magazine in Instagram, to comment with your truth. He was quite forceful and made it clear that Scott will be respected and will never be kicked out of his house.

“Scott will never be exiled from our family. He is the father of my grandchildren and he is a special part of our family. We love it and it’s not true!” said the mother and one of the main faces of the Hulu series.

What is perceived is that Disick will have a small participation in the next season of “The Kardashians”. Let’s remember that in previous episodes she has already expressed that feeling of no longer having a leading role.

It should be noted that the 39-year-old model shares three children with the socialite: Mason, Penelope and Reign Disick, therefore he has no problem continuing to be part of the Kardashians’ environment and their different projects.