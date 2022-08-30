Kourtney Kardashian receives criticism after her 10-year-old daughter shared a makeup routine

August 29, 2022, 2:44 PM

Penelope Disickthe eldest daughter of kourtney kardashian Y Scott Disickshared her makeup routine on TikTok.

And although some followers found it adorablemany others did not hesitate to criticize his mother for allowing the 10-year-old to wear makeup at such a young age.

In the clip that has already been removedthe girl first puts on a pink headband to make sure she doesn’t stain her hair.

Subsequently, he put serum on the skin to prepare it before applying the concealer under the eyes, under the cheekbones and on the forehead. The little girl appeared mixing the product with a makeup sponge.

Finally, she completed the look with eye shadow, mascara and lip gloss. The clip was titled: “Have a nice day.”

While some applauded the little girl following in the footsteps of her famous aunts, kim Y Kylieothers expressed their discomfort: “I have a 10-year-old girl. Just NO. They only have a few more years left of pure innocence before they start learning how to become adults,” one user wrote while another added, “I can’t believe I’m 10 and people are supporting this”.

