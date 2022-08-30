Kourtney Kardashian has invited Travis Parker to a “disrespectful” wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker have been called to “mock” Catholicism from a luxury Italian wedding.

As she says “I do” on Sunday the reality star wore a short white Dolce & Gabbana dress With a dramatic veil decorated with the image of the Virgin – A nod to the tattoo Her new husband has fallen out of his mind.

While Parker, 46, has spoken publicly about his ties to the Catholic faith, it’s unclear whether Kardashian, 43, is a member of the church. However, the Poosh Foundation has shared many faith texts, quotes and passages from the Bible via its Instagram stories over the years.

“A little weird that Courtney [sic] Is marriage a Catholic “aesthetic” like the Virgin Mary on her wedding dress and veil ?? One person wrote on Twitter.

He added again: “I really feel like Travis and Kourtney [sic] Is marriage a mockery of the Catholic religion? They don’t symbolize the religious at all, they just feel ridiculous. I’m not a Catholic, but I don’t sit with me ”.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker have been criticized for “mocking” the Catholic faith during their lavish Italian wedding. Elaine von Unwerth

Another fan said he was “happy” with the newlyweds, but said that “the liturgical clothing used during mass is nothing fashionable”.

One also said he was “offended” by Kardashian’s short dress.

“I’ll say it in white. And they tweeted that Kourtney Kardashian’s use of the Blessed Mother in her dress on her wedding weekend was very offensive to me as a Catholic… I have a right to be offended by that. “

The couple said “I do” for the third time at a lavish party over the weekend. Elaine von Unwerth

Parker from his former team said the deputy He grew up a Catholic.

“I got a tattoo of the Virgin Mary on my head when I was 18, 19 years old. I grew up as a Catholic, ”she said in an interview in November 2015.

“I certainly pray; I believe in God. I definitely think I was lucky… so I don’t go to church every day and I don’t pressure people with religion. But I believe in God and I pray and my children pray ».

Kardashian also wore a Virgin Mary embellished gown before her wedding. Kurtneykardash / Instagram

The couple also suffered a backlash for allowing the wedding to give “free publicity” to the fashion house Dolce & Gabbana which sparked controversy.

Someone argued, pointing to the fact The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is decorated with the looks of the Italian brand.

Another added: “Dolce & Gabbana is trying to revive their brand with body shame issues and racist comments. So this show is a real deal for KarJenners and a real media coup for D&G ”.