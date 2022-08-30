Kim Kardashian and her most Barbie look with a pink camouflage dress from Balenciaga

Barbiecore is in fashion and kim kardashian he knows. The trend that has been revolutionizing the fashion world for months is based on dressing in a lot of pink and adding that sweet touch to outfits. There are several stars and celebrities who have surrendered to her. However, the reality TV star has wanted to give her characteristic stamp to this trend by becoming a… Barbie Balenciaga!

Since the images of the next Barbie movie came to light, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, who will play the doll and her boyfriend Ken, there are many who have recovered this trend to make it current. Hailey Bieber, Megan Fox or Kardashian themselves are an example of this. But once upon a time, the Skims businesswoman has decided to go one step further by wearing a pink camouflage dress from her flagship brand, Balenciaga, and becoming a doll version.

“Balenci Barbie,” she commented at the bottom of the photo, in which she appears with her blonde hair tied up in a bun and posing in front of the mirror with this look.

Kim Kardashian loves to play with fashion and be inspired by trends to bring them up to date in her appearances and outfits. And before this new look that she has worn on her networks, her followers have surrendered, dedicating thousands of compliments and compliments.

Here we leave you other looks of celebrities who have given in to the Barbiecore trend:

The images of Kim looking all Barbie come after the reality star broke up with comedian Pete Davidson. Shortly after her split was made public, a source close to her told AND! News that Kim is ready to find love again, although this time she is looking for someone older than her ex, who is 28 years old.

