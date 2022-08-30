Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico LIVE ONLINE on Nickelodeon Pluto TV and Paramount: schedule, nominees, winners and where to watch the KCA FREE online | Danna Paola, Harry Styles, BTS, Fede Vigevani, Blackpink, Kenya Os, Sebastián Yatra | tv shows

The Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico celebrate their 13th edition with a gala that will be broadcast from the National Auditorium, located in CDMX (Mexico). The event will be attended by the most important youth artists of the moment, such as Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Camilo, Danna Paola, María Becerra, Sebastián Yatra and Evaluna.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker