Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico LIVE ONLINE on Nickelodeon Pluto TV and Paramount: schedule, nominees, winners and where to watch the KCA FREE online | Danna Paola, Harry Styles, BTS, Fede Vigevani, Blackpink, Kenya Os, Sebastián Yatra | tv shows
The Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico celebrate their 13th edition with a gala that will be broadcast from the National Auditorium, located in CDMX (Mexico). The event will be attended by the most important youth artists of the moment, such as Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Camilo, Danna Paola, María Becerra, Sebastián Yatra and Evaluna.
The gala also has musical surprises and much more that you can enjoy LIVE. Find out how in this note.
What are the Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico?
This is the Mexican edition of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards aimed at the Hispanic public and that, this 2022, will celebrate its 13th gala in person after two virtual editions due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).
When and what time are the KCA Mexico 2022 awards?
The Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2022 will air on Tuesday, August 30. The schedules to enjoy the event are the following:
- Peru – 8.00 pm
- Mexico – 8.00 pm
- Ecuador – 8.00 pm
- Colombia – 8.00 pm
- Chile – 9.00 pm
- Paraguay – 9.00 pm
- Venezuela – 9.00 pm
- Argentina – 9.00 p.m.
- Uruguay – 10.00 pm
Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2022: broadcast channels
Fans will be able to enjoy the Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico through the official YouTube account of Nickelodeon Latin America, as well as on the streaming channel Pluto TV and Paramount+.
Who will lead the Kids’ Choice Award Mexico?
The main host of the gala will be Danna Paola, singer and former star of the Netflix series “Elite”, who will share the role with her partner, singer-songwriter Alex Hoyer.
Next to them will be the young actor Louis of the Rosewho rose to fame for playing the ‘Sun of Mexico’ in Netflix’s “Luis Miguel, the series”, who is also nominated for the Kids’ Choice Award Mexico in the celebrity crush category.
Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2022: list of nominees
Favorite actor
- Emilio Osorio
- Sebastian Silva
- Kevsho
- Ralph.
Favorite actress
- Macarena Garcia
- if you live
- Estefi Merelles
- Eva Luna.
favorite show
- “Sponge Bob”
- “Club 57″
- “Polynesian revolution”
- “Scandalous”.
favorite show nick
- “Sponge Bob”
- “Club 57″
- “The loud house”
- “Danger force”.
Favorite artist
- Camilo
- Sebastian Yatra
- Carol Seville
- Danna Paola.
From creator to artist
- Mont Pantoja
- Kenya Os
- Humbe
- Mary Becerra.
viral song
- Sebastián Yatra – “Red heels”
- Danny Ocean – “Off the Market”
- Morat – “Missed Call”
- Paulo Londra – “Plan A”.
International hit of the year
- Harry Styles – “As It Was”
- Coldplay & BTS – “My universe”
- Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”
- 5 Seconds of Summer – “Complete mess”.
Favorite K-pop group
master fandom
- Army
- Skuad
- cncowners
- Blinks.
Favorite Global Artist
- bts
- Camila Hair
- Harry Styles
- Olivia Rodrigo.
challenger of the year
- Domelipa
- Street and Poche
- Kevlexd
- Ferv.
Adventure and travel creator
- Mau Otero
- Juanpa Zurita
- polynesians
- Ricky Lemon
- DIY-MASTER
- my cupcakes
- Robegrill
- Dani Hoyos
- Muses.
funniest creator
- Skabeche
- Fede Vigevani and La Vecibanda
- The Rulers
- Daniela Rodriguez.
coolest gamer
- Eddy Skabeche
- auronplay
- Lyna Vallejos
- RaptorGamer.
fashion revelation
- Valentina Zenere
- Angela Aguilar
- brianda deyanara
- Joaquin Bondoni.
celebrity crush
- Luis De La Rosa
- Faith Vigevani
- Eloisa Os
- Domelipa.
Argentine artist
- Lali
- Paul London
- Mary Becerra
- rushing.
chilean celebrity
- German Garmendia
- Max Valenzuela
- Ignatius Antonia
- Ferv.
fav activist
- sun charles
- Jessica Fernandez
- Rebecca Schurenkamper
- Pau Tips.
ship of the year
- Charlotte Madrigal and Gigi
- Eddy Skabeche and Xio
- Ignacia Antonia and Kevlexd
- Danna Paola and Alex Hoyer.