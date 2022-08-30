Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico LIVE ONLINE on Nickelodeon Pluto TV and Paramount: schedule, nominees, winners and where to watch the KCA FREE online | Danna Paola, Harry Styles, BTS, Fede Vigevani, Blackpink, Kenya Os, Sebastián Yatra | tv shows

The Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico celebrate their 13th edition with a gala that will be broadcast from the National Auditorium, located in CDMX (Mexico). The event will be attended by the most important youth artists of the moment, such as Harry Styles, Camila Cabello, Camilo, Danna Paola, María Becerra, Sebastián Yatra and Evaluna.

The gala also has musical surprises and much more that you can enjoy LIVE. Find out how in this note.

What are the Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico?

This is the Mexican edition of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards aimed at the Hispanic public and that, this 2022, will celebrate its 13th gala in person after two virtual editions due to the coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

When and what time are the KCA Mexico 2022 awards?

The Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2022 will air on Tuesday, August 30. The schedules to enjoy the event are the following:

Peru – 8.00 pm

Mexico – 8.00 pm

Ecuador – 8.00 pm

Colombia – 8.00 pm

Chile – 9.00 pm

Paraguay – 9.00 pm

Venezuela – 9.00 pm

Argentina – 9.00 p.m.

Uruguay – 10.00 pm

Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2022: broadcast channels

Fans will be able to enjoy the Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico through the official YouTube account of Nickelodeon Latin America, as well as on the streaming channel Pluto TV and Paramount+.

Find out where to watch the Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2022 LIVE FREE ONLINE. Photo: Nickelodeon

Who will lead the Kids’ Choice Award Mexico?

The main host of the gala will be Danna Paola, singer and former star of the Netflix series “Elite”, who will share the role with her partner, singer-songwriter Alex Hoyer.

Next to them will be the young actor Louis of the Rosewho rose to fame for playing the ‘Sun of Mexico’ in Netflix’s “Luis Miguel, the series”, who is also nominated for the Kids’ Choice Award Mexico in the celebrity crush category.

Alex Hoyer, Danna Paola and Luis de La Rosa will be the presenters of the 2022 edition of the Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico. Photo: Nickelodeon

Kids’ Choice Awards Mexico 2022: list of nominees

Favorite actor

Emilio Osorio

Sebastian Silva

Kevsho

Ralph.

Favorite actress

Macarena Garcia

if you live

Estefi Merelles

Eva Luna.

favorite show

“Sponge Bob”

“Club 57″

“Polynesian revolution”

“Scandalous”.

favorite show nick

“Sponge Bob”

“Club 57″

“The loud house”

“Danger force”.

Favorite artist

Camilo

Sebastian Yatra

Carol Seville

Danna Paola.

From creator to artist

Mont Pantoja

Kenya Os

Humbe

Mary Becerra.

viral song

Sebastián Yatra – “Red heels”

Danny Ocean – “Off the Market”

Morat – “Missed Call”

Paulo Londra – “Plan A”.

International hit of the year

Harry Styles – “As It Was”

Coldplay & BTS – “My universe”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Traitor”

5 Seconds of Summer – “Complete mess”.

Favorite K-pop group

master fandom

Army

Skuad

cncowners

Blinks.

Favorite Global Artist

bts

Camila Hair

Harry Styles

Olivia Rodrigo.

challenger of the year

Domelipa

Street and Poche

Kevlexd

Ferv.

Adventure and travel creator

Mau Otero

Juanpa Zurita

polynesians

Ricky Lemon

DIY-MASTER

my cupcakes

Robegrill

Dani Hoyos

Muses.

funniest creator

Skabeche

Fede Vigevani and La Vecibanda

The Rulers

Daniela Rodriguez.

coolest gamer

Eddy Skabeche

auronplay

Lyna Vallejos

RaptorGamer.

fashion revelation

Valentina Zenere

Angela Aguilar

brianda deyanara

Joaquin Bondoni.

celebrity crush

Luis De La Rosa

Faith Vigevani

Eloisa Os

Domelipa.

Argentine artist

Lali

Paul London

Mary Becerra

rushing.

chilean celebrity

German Garmendia

Max Valenzuela

Ignatius Antonia

Ferv.

fav activist

sun charles

Jessica Fernandez

Rebecca Schurenkamper

Pau Tips.

ship of the year