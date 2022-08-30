KIA Rio 2023, price in Mexico: versions, analysis and engine
The Rio has become one of the most popular cars in our country. In fact, if we combine the sales of the sedan and the hatchback, it would become the best-selling model in Mexico so far this year. The Kia Rio 2023 announces its range with an update of price. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and which version is the most interesting.
Since this is only a model-year change, there is no design update. The Kia Rio 2023 It maintains, according to versions, from 15″ steel wheels with plugs, to 17″ aluminum wheels. There are nine body colors to choose from and LED daytime running lights starting from the EX version. The main headlights are halogen throughout the range.
Each body type has its own version portfolio. The Sedan Riverwhich is the best seller, is available in four trim levels: L, LX, EX and S Pack. From the most accessible includes electrical equipment, automatic headlights, air conditioning, music player, ABS brakes and two airbags. As you climb the range, side and curtain airbags, stability control, 8″ screen, smart key, reverse camera and sunroof are added.
The River Hatchback not available in L version, but in configurations LX, EX, EX Pack and S Pack. Its various equipment options are the same as in the sedan. Both bodies offer a top-of-the-range version called S Pack, with sports accessories inside and outside.
In all cases, the KIA Rio 2023 carries a 121-hp, 112-lb-ft 1.6-liter engineAvailable with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. KIA speaks of a combined performance of between 18.2 and 17.8 km / l; in the city, in more realistic conditions, it averages between 10 and 11.5 km/l, depending on the type of transmission.
Which version of the KIA Rio 2023 is more convenient?
Of all the range of versions, the KIA Rio LX seems to us the most interesting, for both sedan and hatchback. It is not one of the most equipped versions, but it brings together some of the most important elements, such as stability control, six airbags, an 8″ screen wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera and electrical equipment.
The EX, EX Pack or S Pack versions offer more equipment and also a more attractive appearance, but the Rio LX concentrates the most value for your money. At the opposite pole, we do not recommend the L version del Rio Sedan due to the notable safety cut: it eliminates air bags and stability control.
KIA Rio 2023: Price in Mexico
The The price of the KIA Rio 2023 in Mexico ranges from 275,900 to 395,900 pesos. Below we present the detail of equipment and price of each version.
|
Rio Sedan L TM
|
275,900 pesos
|
Rio Sedan L TA
|
290,900 pesos
|
Rio Sedan LX TM
|
310,900 pesos
|
Rio Sedan LX TA
|
325,900 pesos
|
Rio Sedan EX TA
|
350,900 pesos
|
Rio Sedan S Pack TA
|
375,900 pesos
|
Rio HB LX TM
|
310,900 pesos
|
Rio HB LX TA
|
325,900 pesos
|
Rio HB EX TM
|
349,900 pesos
|
Rio HB EX TA
|
349,900 pesos
|
Rio HB EX Pack TA
|
377,900 pesos
|
Rio HB S Pack TA
|
395,900 pesos
L
- sedan body
- 15″ steel wheels with caps
- Electric equipment
- Automatic headlights
- height adjustable steering wheel
- frontal air bags
- ABS brakes
- Air-conditioning
- Music player with four speakers
- Trip computer with 3.5″ screen
- rear drum brakes
LX
Add about L:
- Sedan or hatchback body
- 15″ aluminum wheels
- Driver’s seat with height adjustment
- leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Side and curtain airbags
- electronic stability control
- Hill Start Assist
- Reverse camera
- rear disc brakes
- Infotainment with 8″ screen and six speakers
- Wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay
EX
Add about LX:
- Sedan or hatchback body
- 17″ aluminum wheels (sedan only)
- Projection-type headlights with LED DRL
- Turning lights
- Sunroof (hatchback TM only)
- Synthetic Leather upholstery (sedan only)
- Leather wrapped gear lever
- Steering wheel with depth adjustment
- Reverse sensor
- Center console with armrest and rear USB port
- Trip computer with 4.2″ screen
- cruise control
- smart key
EX Pack
Add envelope EX
- hatchback body
- 17″ aluminum wheels
- LED fog lights and skulls
- sunroof
- Leather-wrapped gear lever
- Upholstery in Synthetic Leather
- automatic climate control
S Pack Sedan
Add about EX:
- S Pack aerodynamic package
- sunroof
- Two-tone finishes (blue) on doors and dashboard
- automatic climate control
- LED fog lights and skulls
S Pack Hatchback
Add envelope EX Pack:
- S Pack aerodynamic package
- Two-tone finishes (blue) on doors and dashboard
Among the main competitors of the KIA Rio Sedan in Mexico are Nissan Versa, Chevrolet Onix, Mazda2 Sedan, Honda City and Renault Logan. The rivals of the KIA Rio Hatchback are SEAT Ibiza, Suzuki Swift, Mazda2 Hatchback and Peugeot 208.