KIA Rio 2023, price in Mexico: versions, analysis and engine

The Rio has become one of the most popular cars in our country. In fact, if we combine the sales of the sedan and the hatchback, it would become the best-selling model in Mexico so far this year. The Kia Rio 2023 announces its range with an update of price. Here we tell you what its characteristics are and which version is the most interesting.

Since this is only a model-year change, there is no design update. The Kia Rio 2023 It maintains, according to versions, from 15″ steel wheels with plugs, to 17″ aluminum wheels. There are nine body colors to choose from and LED daytime running lights starting from the EX version. The main headlights are halogen throughout the range.

Each body type has its own version portfolio. The Sedan Riverwhich is the best seller, is available in four trim levels: L, LX, EX and S Pack. From the most accessible includes electrical equipment, automatic headlights, air conditioning, music player, ABS brakes and two airbags. As you climb the range, side and curtain airbags, stability control, 8″ screen, smart key, reverse camera and sunroof are added.

The River Hatchback not available in L version, but in configurations LX, EX, EX Pack and S Pack. Its various equipment options are the same as in the sedan. Both bodies offer a top-of-the-range version called S Pack, with sports accessories inside and outside.

In all cases, the KIA Rio 2023 carries a 121-hp, 112-lb-ft 1.6-liter engineAvailable with a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission. KIA speaks of a combined performance of between 18.2 and 17.8 km / l; in the city, in more realistic conditions, it averages between 10 and 11.5 km/l, depending on the type of transmission.

We do not recommend the L version. It does not have enough airbags or stability control.

Which version of the KIA Rio 2023 is more convenient?

Of all the range of versions, the KIA Rio LX seems to us the most interesting, for both sedan and hatchback. It is not one of the most equipped versions, but it brings together some of the most important elements, such as stability control, six airbags, an 8″ screen wirelessly compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a reverse camera and electrical equipment.

The EX, EX Pack or S Pack versions offer more equipment and also a more attractive appearance, but the Rio LX concentrates the most value for your money. At the opposite pole, we do not recommend the L version del Rio Sedan due to the notable safety cut: it eliminates air bags and stability control.

KIA Rio 2023: Price in Mexico

The The price of the KIA Rio 2023 in Mexico ranges from 275,900 to 395,900 pesos. Below we present the detail of equipment and price of each version.

Rio Sedan L TM 275,900 pesos Rio Sedan L TA 290,900 pesos Rio Sedan LX TM 310,900 pesos Rio Sedan LX TA 325,900 pesos Rio Sedan EX TA 350,900 pesos Rio Sedan S Pack TA 375,900 pesos Rio HB LX TM 310,900 pesos Rio HB LX TA 325,900 pesos Rio HB EX TM 349,900 pesos Rio HB EX TA 349,900 pesos Rio HB EX Pack TA 377,900 pesos Rio HB S Pack TA 395,900 pesos

L

sedan body

15″ steel wheels with caps

Electric equipment

Automatic headlights

height adjustable steering wheel

frontal air bags

ABS brakes

Air-conditioning

Music player with four speakers

Trip computer with 3.5″ screen

rear drum brakes

LX

Add about L:

Sedan or hatchback body

15″ aluminum wheels

Driver’s seat with height adjustment

leather-wrapped steering wheel

Side and curtain airbags

electronic stability control

Hill Start Assist

Reverse camera

rear disc brakes

Infotainment with 8″ screen and six speakers

Wireless compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

EX

Add about LX:

Sedan or hatchback body

17″ aluminum wheels (sedan only)

Projection-type headlights with LED DRL

Turning lights

Sunroof (hatchback TM only)

Synthetic Leather upholstery (sedan only)

Leather wrapped gear lever

Steering wheel with depth adjustment

Reverse sensor

Center console with armrest and rear USB port

Trip computer with 4.2″ screen

cruise control

smart key

EX Pack

Add envelope EX

hatchback body

17″ aluminum wheels

LED fog lights and skulls

sunroof

Leather-wrapped gear lever

Upholstery in Synthetic Leather

automatic climate control

S Pack Sedan

Add about EX:

S Pack aerodynamic package

sunroof

Two-tone finishes (blue) on doors and dashboard

automatic climate control

LED fog lights and skulls

S Pack Hatchback

Add envelope EX Pack:

S Pack aerodynamic package

Two-tone finishes (blue) on doors and dashboard

Among the main competitors of the KIA Rio Sedan in Mexico are Nissan Versa, Chevrolet Onix, Mazda2 Sedan, Honda City and Renault Logan. The rivals of the KIA Rio Hatchback are SEAT Ibiza, Suzuki Swift, Mazda2 Hatchback and Peugeot 208.