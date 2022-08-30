Khloé Kardashian speaks for the first time about her and the son of the ex Tristan Thompson

Ads

Khloé Kardashian spoke about her and Tristan Thompson’s son for the first time since news of the baby’s arrival through a surrogate broke.

“Being able to turn little people into truly amazing people is an honor and a gift,” said the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” ex, 38, of daughter True, 4, and her baby in an interview with Elle published on Tuesday.

“I know it’s a cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [of parenting],” she said. “It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously.

“We need to take these roles seriously, especially nowadays, with how much accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to when they are so young.”

Kardashian and Thompson conceived their son via surrogate in November 2021 – a month before the reality star, 38, discovered that the athlete, 31, had cheated on her with Maralee Nichols and fathered a son named Theo. .

The couple again and again conceived a baby in November 2021 before they split.

While Kardashian kept her expanding family under wraps, news broke on July 13 that she was expecting a child.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the amazing surrogate for such a beautiful blessing,” her rep told Page Six at the time. “We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloé can focus on her family.”

Their baby arrived via surrogate

An insider went on to note that the two were not back together, explaining, “Khloé and Tristan already had the baby in the works when the scandal broke. At that point, Khloé was just like, “I’ll do it myself”. “

Since Kardashian and Thompson began dating in 2016, their tumultuous relationship has been rocked by multiple cheating scandals.

Kardashian gave birth to daughter True in April 2018.

khloekardashian / Instagram

Kardashian gave birth to daughter True in April 2018.

Aug 30, 2022

After the Thompson paternity scandal last year, the author of “Strong Looks Better Naked” made it clear that the NBA player “is not the guy for” her.

“I felt incredibly safe at first and felt really good for a while,” she told Robin Roberts of their romance in an April interview.

“I still think he’s a good guy,” she clarified at the time. “And he’s a great dad.”

Although news broke in June that Kardashian was dating a private equity investor to whom Kim Kardashian introduced her, their relationship “vanished” when child no. 2 arrived earlier this month.

