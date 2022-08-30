Khloé Kardashian has dyed her hair honey blonde

when we say that the Kardashian/Jenner family has tried all hair colors, we mean it. Currently Kim Kardashian is rocking a vibrant platinum blonde that looks almost silver, Kendall Jenner enjoyed spring and summer as a redhead and then she’s Kylie Jenner. The youngest of the sisters has honestly tried everything from every shade of blonde to aqua blue and even pastel pink.

In the case of Khloe Kardashianthe ‘celebrity’ has been wearing bleached blonde hair during this year. In recent months, he has chosen the XXL extensions, the mermaid hair, the ‘Barbie’ hair, the ‘lob’ cut. But, along the way, Khloé has kept the color blonde. Until now. Like last September, the ‘celeb’ has decided change your hair before the new season. We guess getting a new hair color for fall is the adult equivalent of buying a new pencil case before the new school year starts, right?

Before we delve into Khloé’s new look, take a quick look to sandy blond What has he been wearing for the past year?

With medium hair:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

With extensions:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

With ‘lob’ cut:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

With waves:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

But now, the Kardashian has opted for a darker hair color, choosing a shade of honey blonde. To give the look a bit of depth, her hair has subtle brown streaks. Khloe’s stylist, Andrew Fitzsimons, confirmed his inspiration for the new look, posting a series of photos on Instagram with the caption, “@khloekardashian Hair Like Honey 🍯.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Basically, the ‘bronde’ that we are seeing everywhere is very fashionable for hair. You know, when you combine shades of brown and blonde for the ultimate blended ‘look’. Plus, we don’t think Khloe will be the last celeb we’ll see rocking this look for fall…