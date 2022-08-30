Khloe Kardashian gushes for daughter True, 4-year-old’s “on-trend” style, after ruining it all with a $ 4,000 purse, $ 1,000 boots and more

KHLOE Kardashian talked about his daughter True’s fashion sense.

The Good American co-founder praised her four-year-old daughter for being on the cutting edge, especially when it comes to the new fall color: pink.

Khloe’s clothing company just launched its Pop Off Pink collection.

According to the brand, the clothing line “reimagines many of the beloved label-inclusive styles in a bright pink hue.”

The 38-year-old mother of two is jumping on the pink wagon known as Barbicore, which essentially refers to the epitome of Barbie’s style: bright pink, bright neon, feminine makeup, and sparkly accessories.

“I’m super, super excited that Barbiecore is a thing and pink is everywhere,” Khloe told Elle. “I’m a fan of color. It adds liveliness and life to the normally all-black wardrobe that people gravitate to in the fall ”.

And that excitement is shared by True, who the proud mom says was one of the earliest fans.

“(True’s) is very trendy! She’s a pink girl, through and through, ”said the model mom. “It’s all pink for her. Pink or lavender. “

And apparently expensive.

True may have a fondness for pink, but her mother has a desire to shower her daughter with only the finer things in life, no matter the cost.

Earlier this month, she shared a photo of True, dressed in pink from head to toe, dancing and spinning with a $ 2.5k worth of Louis Vuitton bag.

On Wednesday, she shared several photos of the little girl with the gift bag on her Instagram.

In a knot in the movie Mean Girls, Khloe captioned the photo: “We wear pink on Wednesdays.”

True supported him, taking various poses while wearing his heart-shaped shades and paired with hot pink Crocs.

True’s Louis Vuitton bag also had some pink embellishments added to its classic brown and tan color scheme.

TRUE SPOILER

This is the second time in recent weeks that Khloe has been criticized for “spoiling” her daughter True, after giving her $ 900 Fendi boots and a $ 1,570 Louis Vuitton bag.

He even showered her with a donut-shaped bag – with diamond-shaped sprinkles – worth $ 4,000.

Khloe has been criticized as “deaf in voice” for sprinkling such an “obscene” amount of money on her daughter.

“That would feed 10 families for a week,” wrote one critic in an online chat room, while another added: “Obscene waste of money.”

A third was furious: “I feel that the bag is too expensive to give to a child, but it’s not my daughter.”

EVERYTHING MUST GO

All of this comes after the reality star was also called for trying to sell her used clothes instead of donating them to those in need.

Some of these items included Mickey Mouse kids ‘t-shirts for $ 75 and a pair of used pink Gucci velcro kids’ sneakers for around $ 250.

Another item was a pair of children’s Fendi jeans for $ 495.

Fans were quick to show their anger when one wrote: “Who would pay that much for children’s clothing? Not to mention the used. Who cares about brands?

“So disgusted when these clothes could be given to people in need.”

Another said: “Covid has produced many needy families … Find one … or two …”

While one user chimed in with: “It goes to show that their level of greed is above average.”

