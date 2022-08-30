Khloe Kardashian breaks silence about being a mom of 2: I take her “very seriously”

Image credit: (Photo: BACKGRID)

Khloe Kardashian, 38, is a world-famous reality TV star and a millionaire entrepreneur, but her favorite title is “Mom”. In an August 30 interview, she said that she loves every single thing about being a mother of two and that it is her greatest privilege. “I know it’s a cliché, but I love everything, even the hard parts [about being a mom of two]. I [my kids] challenge me as a person, and being able to turn little people into truly amazing people is an honor and a gift, ”he said Elle. “We need to take these roles seriously, especially nowadays, with how much accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to so young. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.”

The founder of Good American is the proud mother of a daughter True Thompson4 years old and a child born through a surrogate on August 5th. She shares both of them with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 31, even though he has full legal and physical custody of their new bundle of joy. “Even though Khloe will have full custody of the baby, she is more than happy that Tristan is as present in their baby’s life as he wants,” an insider said. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on their disposition.

The custody agreement comes as no surprise, given that just one day before Khloe’s baby was born, HL EXCLUSIVELY learned that the mom-to-be wasn’t worried if Tristan was going to be there for the birth of their baby or not. At the time, he had just been seen galvanizing around Greece with mysterious women as his son’s due date approached. Rather than worrying about Tristan’s whereabouts, the source said Khloe had been busy preparing to become a mother of two. “Khloe was frantic about making everything perfect for the baby and she went too far. Not only has she been in kindergarten for months, but she has stocked her place with everything any child could ever need and more, ”she explained.

As fans know, Tristan and Khloe conceived their second child together in November 2021 while Khloe was unaware that Tristan was already in the early stages of a battle for fatherhood. In December, news broke that she officially separated the couple forever. In January, Tristan confirmed that he actually cheated on Khloe and had a child with another woman.

As always, Khloe was simply concerned about being the best parent possible to her little me daughter, True. And even when it was reported that Khloe was dipping her feet into the dating world, a person close to her revealed that she was. HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that dating will never be more important than raising her children. “Khloe truly believes that someday he will find the kind of love he knows he deserves. But that day is not today, ”they observed. “Khloe has decided to put her love life on hold to make her baby boy and True his number one priority. Second comes her health and his career.

The former Body of revenge the guest had gone on some appointments “with someone Kim [Kardashian] I met her ”earlier in the year, but it was difficult to cultivate a romance when she had a baby on the way. “Khloe is overwhelmingly enthusiastic about the baby, so it was very difficult for her to keep the news to herself, especially when people pushed her to hang out and hang out together,” added another person close to the reality star at the time. . For now, Khloe is living her best life as a single mother of two.