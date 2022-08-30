Khloé and Tristan already have a custody agreement for their second child

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s relationship ended in January. The former partner has a daughter together, True Thompson, but what we did not know until a few weeks ago is that, when they were together, a second child was conceived by surrogacy. The little boy was born a few days ago and, like everything related to the Kardashians, this topic has also generated a stir among his followers, even coming up with a curious theory. Just 5 days after his son’s arrival in the world, The ex-partner has already reached an agreement for the custody of their son.

A source close to the ex-partner has told Hollywood Life that “Khloé will have sole legal and physical custody of her baby on a full-time basis.”. But this does not mean that the basketball player will not have contact with the child and, as reported, the ‘celebrity’ “is more than happy that Tristan is present in her son’s life as much as he is. want”.

In fact, the NBA player is doing everything possible for convince Khloé to forgive him and “being a small family as they planned, but the ‘celebrity’ maintains very firm limits”, has commented a second source. And it is that, after multiple infidelities of the basketball player, the founder of ‘Good American’ has it very clear and she only wants Tristan present in her life for issues related to children. But with another child in common who knows if we will see them together spending time with them.