Ketchup or Make Up: Rihanna’s new collection for Fenty Beauty

We know that if Rihanna’s makeup brand he throws a line, he succeeds; Fenty Beauty recently presented a new makeup kit with ketchup at the center of the entire proposal.

This limited edition collection, It consists of a kit with six packages that each contain either ketchup or lip gloss. To know if it contains ketchup or lip gloss you will have to try it, specifically it is Gloss Bomb, one of the successes of Fenty Beauty.

INSTAGRAM/@fentybeauty



Fenty Beauty in collaboration With the urban collective MSCHF, whose designs are famous and controversial, they launched under the name Ketchup or Makeup, an original and fun box with red packaging that includes up to six packages inside.

INSTAGRAM/@fentybeauty



If the brand already draws the attention of the public by itself, the idea is original and has everything to establish itself as the favorite item of the season. In fact, on Tik Tok there are already videos of reactions from those who have already had to try the Ketchup sachets.

INSTAGRAM/@Fentybeauty



Costing $25, the kit can be found at the KetchupOrMakeup.com website, created for the occasion, and at a hot dog street stand in New York City.

Zip

Read Also