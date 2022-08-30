Kendall Jenner’s mules are must-have

They know how to elevate every look with their refined design, but they do not forget the comfortable side, essential to stay active in the most hectic days of the coming months: the shoes to focus on for autumn 2022 are the mules, a concentrate of comfort and style, which you cannot do without. Declined in several versions, from low to the ground to those with medium heels, this season reign supreme. Favorite accessory in 17th century European boudoirs where they were worn with long dressing gowns in the same color, they then exploded in the 90s when Sarah Jessica Parker, aka Carrie Bradshaw, wore them for the most famous streets of the Big Apple in the episodes of the TV series Sex and the City. And after the fluffly model worn by Cecilia Rodriguez, Kendall Jenner was also photographed with a pair of low mules on the streets of Los Angeles.

Fall 2022 shoes: Kendall Jenner’s flat mules are the key accessory for every mid-season

An urban-chic alternative to the evergreen canvas sneakers, they are the ideal option to face the uncertain days of mid-season at a decisive – and stylish – pace. Perfect with jeans, as well as with palazzo pants, midi skirts and long dresses, mules are a strategic choice also in view of ceremonies or elegant evenings. To give us an outfit-inspiration for an everyday look, it is Kendall Jenner who wore a pair of mules for a total black look.

The black and low mules worn by Kendall Jenner are a slip-on model perfect for those who want 24/24 comfort. Made of leather, the supermodel’s shoes are equipped with cork and latex soles and are distinguished by a gold-plated brass hardware that gives greater prominence to the shoe. Kendall’s black mules are part of the Khaite spring summer 2022 collection. To complete the total black look, Kylie’s sister opted for Levi’s high-waisted jeans and a T-shirt.