Just like the mother: this is what Jack, Anne Hathaway’s son, looks like today

The actress Anne Hathaway He is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood and throughout his career he has won the hearts of the public by appearing in many successful series and movies.

What not many know is that Hathaway has also formed a beautiful family and that she has two sons with her partner, actor and producer Adam Shulman, whom she married in 2012.

Although the actress is usually very discreet about her personal life, in recent days she has been caught walking with her children, Jonathan and Jackin New York and Anne’s followers have been surprised to see that the little ones look more and more like their mother.

Anne Hathaway with her son Jack.

The actress seeks to protect the privacy of her children and does not usually share photos on social networks, although she has sometimes taken them to some events where they were photographed.

Hathaway gave birth to their first child, Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, on March 24, 2016. The little boy is currently 6 years old. On July 24, 2019 she announced that she was expecting her second child, who was born in December of that year and was named as Jack Shulman.

Little Jack is becoming more and more like his mother.

The actress does not usually talk about her children, but she did refer to Jonathan’s personality in an interview on one occasion. “He believes everything we tell him, and that’s adorable as well as very helpful,” she said at the time.

On another occasion, Hathaway revealed that she is pregnant Jack when he filmed one of his last movies. “I was pregnant when I did ‘The Witches,’ so technically he’s in that whole act,” she joked.

Finally, the actress explained that her two children have an excellent relationship. “Now Jack He’s old enough to fight, and that has brought a new element to their relationship that’s really cute.”

