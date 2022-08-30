Johnny Depp joked about his participation in the VMAs 2022: “I needed the job”

Johnny Depp reappeared in the MTV Video Music Awards (VMA) and he did it in a controversial way, because he joked about the legal trial he took with his ex-wife Amber Heardmonths ago, which caused the division of user opinions on social networks.

On the night of August 28, the awards were held at the Prudential Center located in the town of Newark (New Jersey), where the actor was the “face” of Moonman, the channel’s iconic logo.

In a series of recorded fragments, which were digitized on top of the character’s helmet, the actor “said” that he needed work.

“I just want you to know that I am available for birthdays, Bar Mitzvahsm, weddings, wakes, anything you need” he said and added “Oh, I’m also a dentist”.

Then, he recalled the legal situation and humorously expressed: “And you know what? She needed the job.

Johnny Depp’s appearance during the night of the MTV awards as “Moonman”. Johnny Depp’s appearance during the night of the MTV awards as “Moonman”.

Recall that Depp sued for 50 million dollars after Heard wrote in 2018 an opinion piece on domestic violence published in the “Washington Post” in which she referred to herself as “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The article never mentioned the actor by name, but his lawyers said several passages defamed him by implication by referring to highly publicized abuse allegations the actress made in 2016 when she filed for divorce.

Heard then filed a $100 million countersuit, also for defamation. By the time the case went to trial, his counterclaim had been reduced to a few statements made by one of Depp’s lawyers, who called Heard’s abuse allegations lies.

The jury awarded Depp $15 million and Heard $2 million in his counterclaim. The $15 million sentence was reduced to $10.35 million because Virginia law limits punitive damages to $350,000.

Users on TikTok react to the actor’s “mockery” about the Heard case

Despite the fact that the protagonist of “The Pirates of the Caribbean” gathers hundreds of fans around the world, his appearance was not so funny to some other people.

User @Tills described Depp’s appearance as horrifying while @Mercuryfruit wrote that MTV was the same rubbish.

“Johnny Depp making fun of the cancellation is hilarious,” was another comment.

The fans for their part were excited for him. An elderly Twitter user accepted the job offer that the musician also made and expressed:

“Dear Johnny Depp, could you come to my 82nd birthday on October 30, 2022? I would love to see you in person.”



Other followers made more compromising job proposals

“I want it for my wedding… as the groom” commented @Dolly_ Olly. There were also references to fans only watching the event to enjoy Depp’s participation.

Does Depp have projects on the horizon?

Johnny Depp will direct a new film, titled “Modigliani”, 25 years after filming “The Brave”, advanced according to “The Hollywood Reporter”.

The film, which will start shooting in Europe next spring, is co-produced by Al Pacino and its cast has not yet been revealed.

The plot of the film, based on the play by Dennis McIntyre, recounts the turbulence in the life of the artist Amedeo Modigliani during the second decade of the 20th century until he became a legend of Italian painting and sculpture.

