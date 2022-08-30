JLo explodes after filtering video of her wedding with Ben Affleck

After the release of the video, JLo referred to the fact on social networks and criticized the guest who sold the video.

“This was taken without permission. Period. And whoever did it took advantage of our private moment,” the artist wrote in an Instagram story posted by a fan account @jlow0rld on August 27.

“I don’t know where they’re getting it from because we had confidentiality agreements and we asked everyone not to share anything about our wedding. It was our decision to share,” JLo emphasized.

After getting married in front of her family and friends, the singer shared some photos of her wedding in her newsletter, a place that, as she explained, is her way of sharing her most precious moments.

“Everything I post privately is on OnTheJLO and is to share with my fans,” he continued. “Which I will do when I’m ready to. This was stolen without our consent and sold for money. Thanks for caring. I love you guys,” JLo stressed.

The couple married for the second time at the actor’s estate in Georgia in late August. Their weekend-long celebration came more than a month after the couple first exchanged vows in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas on July 16.

After the couple’s Las Vegas nuptials, JLo confirmed their union by sharing photos in her newsletter.

“Stay long enough and you just might have the time of your life,” he wrote in his July 17 newsletter. “On a walk through Las Vegas at half past twelve in the tunnel of love, with your children and with whom you will spend eternity.”