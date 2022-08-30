JK Rowling talks about her personal controversy in new book?

JK Rowling’s new book includes an artistic character who is canceled because his work is considered “transphobic”

Without a doubt, your own experiences can be a great source of inspiration to tell fantastic stories, and for your new book, JK Rowling Without a doubt, he seeks to focus on very close experiences to create his characters and their problems.

And it is that for his new book: The Ink Black Heart, —part of the series of crime books entitled Cormorant Strike, who wrote under the male pseudonym of Robert Galbraith-, the author seems to have decided to include his experiences with controversies about their views around trans people inside the story.

The Character inspired by JK Rowling?

According to the site rollstone, in her new book Rowling introduces the character of Eddie Ledwell, a content creator famous for her animations that she posts on Youtube. Nevertheless, trolls of the internet and eventually his entire platform turn their backs on him because one of his cartoons is considered “racist, ableist and transphobic”.

Then, his personal information and photos of his house are spread all over the internet, in addition to which he begins to receive death and rape threats “for having an opinion”. Eventually, Edie is found stabbed in a graveyard. Furthermore, the book suggests that his death is due to a orchestrated hate campaign for political purposes.

If something sounds familiar to you, perhaps it has to do with the fact that JK Rowling He went through something very similar. After her views against the trans community, many people have started criticizing the author, including the stars of Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Katherine Waterston, Katie Leung, among others. Unfortunately, she has also received death threats and the writer denounced that activists They took photos of their house while they were at a march in support of the trans community.

Is any resemblance mere coincidence?

Although the story is remarkably similar to his life experiences, JK Rowling denied in an interview with Graham Norton that the narrative was intentional, claiming it was a coincidence: “I would like to make it very clear that the book is not representing the things that have happened in the last year.” he assured in the conversation.

Rowling insisted that she already had the draft of the story when their controversies began, and that she even discussed with her husband how that part of the story would be received.