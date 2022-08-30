Jim Ross: “The Rock should fight a mixed tag team match with his daughter at WrestleMania”

The Rock to WrestleMania, a catchphrase that is repeated every year, but also the dream of every WWE fan. The People’s Champ hasn’t fought since 2013 when he was engaged against John Cenaif we exclude the 6 seconds in the ring with Erick Rowan at WM 32, but every year, when imagining the WrestleMania card, one thinks of its appearance. Although The Rock is in great shape, taking him to the ring is not so easy due to his cinematic commitments, but the main event imagined by everyone for the next edition is the match against his cousin. Roman Reignsa meeting that is also mentioned in the series “Young Rock”. Someone, on the other hand, has a different and probably less attractive idea, as is the case with Jim Ross.

In the ring with his daughter

Most recently, AEW commentator and WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross, during his podcast Grilling JR, he envisioned a future match of The Rock at WrestleMania going decidedly outside the box. These are his words and his idea: “Here’s my point, I could imagine The Rock alongside his daughter in a mixed tag team match. Now there will be opponents who will criticize the idea, there is, it is predictable. But it is [un’opzione] sure, a way to bring him on TV, to have his name, that of his daughter and his image in the promotion of the event. “

Definitely an original idea, perhaps bizarre for some, that of Jim Ross, but at the same time difficult to imagine for the next WrestleMania. Simone Johnsonthe 20-year-old daughter of Dwayne Johnson, arrived at WWE Performance Center in 2020, this year her name was changed to Ava Raine, but has not yet debuted in any official match. WWE’s plans always include the match between Samoans for the biggest event of the year, but there is still no certainty if it will happen in WrestleMania 39 and who knows that in the future the idea of ​​Jim Ross may not be taken into consideration.