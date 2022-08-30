Jesse Tyler Ferguson Reveals Ty Burrell Was Originally Hired To Take Over Sarah Hyland’s Wedding -2022

INglewood, CA – JANUARY 18: Actor Ty Burrell attends the iHeartRadio ALTer EGO Presented by Capital One at The Forum on January 18, 2020 in Englewood, California. (Photo by JC Olivera/Getty Images); LOS ANGELES, CA – AUGUST 29: Jesse Tyler Ferguson attends the Los Angeles Premiere of “Ivy and Bean” on Netflix at Harmony Gold on August 29, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

the modern Family The cast stays in the family.

speaking to entertainment Tonight At the premiere of his next movie. ivy + bean On Mondays, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, 46, opened up about managing former actor Sarah Hyland’s wedding to my Adams Wells breakthrough this month.

Although he was “honored” for taking on the role, kick me out The actor revealed that he was not the first choice to act. “I don’t know if people know this, but Ty Burrell was meant to be done, and there was a family emergency.” Burrell, 55, said he played Phil Hyland’s father on the ABC sitcom.

He added: “So, I got a phone call 12 days before the wedding, which is why Tay wasn’t around. He had things going ».

Before beginning his speech, Ferguson reached out to his former representative to ask for some direction. “I called Ty,” he said, “like what are some of the points you were going to talk about, because I need to speed this up.” Eastern Time. “He didn’t write anything, but he had some ideas, and I was like, ‘Oh, that’s really good. This is a jump spot. «

“It was an honor to do it, very happy to train Ty Burrell,” added Ferguson.

As for how she planned the party, she said she wanted it to be “upbeat” and “upbeat.” “They’re not serious people, but you also don’t want to lean into jokes too much because it’s a big day,” she explained.

Right after the couple tied the knot, Ferguson shared congratulations to the happy couple. InstagramY posted two photos of the couple. fashion magazine take a photo. “I had the best seat in the house for an amazing wedding,” she wrote in the caption.

What an honor to marry my dear friend @sarahhyland and Wellsadams. I couldn’t be happier because you love bugs,” she wrote. “I also do bar mitzvahs.”

Ferguson was not alone modern Family A star at the expected party. Sofia Vergara (who brought her son Manolo Vergara), Ariel Winter and Julie Bowen and Nolan Gold They were also present.

“Everyone was invited and not everyone got to,” Ferguson said of the cast.

During the big day, Vergara, 50, shared a series of photos from the festivities on Instagram on Sunday, including an image of Ella and Ferguson with her husband, Justin Mikita.

Books «Luv ujessetyler justinmikita ❤️🌞 #wedding» american talents Judge on the shot.

He is also with Gould, 23, and Bowen, 52.

Ferguson and Mikita also shared a sweet moment with the Gold and Winter Instagram account.

“Family,” the two-time Tony Award-winning producer captioned the photo.

Hyland and Adams were the first to flirt on Twitter in 2016, but they haven’t met until the fall of 2017. Hmm, we got engaged. However, in July 2019, the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their marriage multiple times.

Ahead of this weekend’s party, Highland told People in July: “I’m so excited to be able to, on paper, officially start our family.”