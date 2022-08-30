Jennifer Lopez fires Virgin dancers, here’s why

A wedding (bis) in the estate of her husband Ben Affleck, a honeymoon (bis) between the splendid views of Lake Como and shopping in via della Spiga: Jennifer Lopez is experiencing a golden age. This, however, as we all know, does not protect her from the gossip that photographs her while traveling while, on the other side of the ocean, her name is on everyone’s lips. The reason is somewhat singular and concerns the singer’s aversion to a particular zodiac sign.

Jennifer Lopez was born on July 24 under the sign of Leo and from it he took his astral characteristics. As we have already explained, the Leo he is generous, faithful and romantic. On the other hand he has a particular temperament: those born under the star want everything or nothing about him, they are very proud and their idealism can turn into individualism. It will be due to his poor tolerance that JLo is rumored to have developed a certain amount of resentment for those born under the sign of Virgoenough to avoid working with them.

Jennifer Lopez Ethan MillerGetty Images

To explain it are Heather Morris of Glee and host Justin Martindale on the podcast Just Sayin ‘. Here Morris tells a rumor that after a full day of auditions for one of the tours of JLo, the star asked the group of dancers a singular question. “Thank you very much, you worked so hard” he would have said before adding “By a show of hands, if there are Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?“When a large group declared their sign of belonging, Jennifer Lopez would have leaned over to her assistant’s ear and in a flash the people of the Virgin would be sent home.

The host’s amazement in learning the news corresponds to ours, partly because the zodiac sign does not seem to us a valid discriminant for choosing a dance troupe, partly because if JLo knew his aversion from the beginning, then he would have could have saved the dancers the whole day of auditions. No confirmations or denials have arrived from the person concerned, but luckily Ben Affleck was born on August 15th and not just a week later, otherwise we never would have had the Bennifers.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.