Jennifer Lopez and the braided bun, here is the strategic hairstyle that changes your look

The braided bun (like Jennifer Lopez) is the strategic hairstyle that changes your look

Perfect also combined with a casual and informal outfit, it is the hairstyle of the moment. Here’s how to recreate it with a few simple moves and the right “tools of the trade”: two rubber bands, hairpins and gel.

Jennifer Lopez docet. Big fan of the chignon in all its forms, among the various hairstyles for the highly anticipated wedding with Ben Affleck he also opted for a very refined and refined harvest.

What you may not know, however, is that in its simplified version, the chignon with braid it’s not a particularly difficult hairlook to replicate.

A few are enough simple movessome accessories to support it and, in a few minutes you will give your look a ultra-glamorous upgrade.

“First rule: when we talk about braided chignon, we don’t immediately think of grand soirée events or dancers with tulle tutu”, she explains Cosimo Mazzeo, hairstylist owner of Cosimo Mazzeo Hairdesign in Milan (Instagram: @cosimomazzeo_hairdesign). “It is, in fact, a hairstyle that is now also informal that now lives cleared of the worldly occasion and that can be adapted to any time of the day”.

To give you a practical example: if you wear boyfriend jeans and a white t-shirt, a bun with a braid, perhaps a little “messy” and soft, it immediately gives you that romantic and effortless chic allure.

This is to say that the braided chignon goes very well with a casual look to show off as a passepartout.

It all depends on how you carry it.

How to make a braided bun

What do you need?

Two rubber bandsof the hair clips and a little bit of gel.

“Start by pulling your hair with very little gel to keep the hairstyle clean of too much unruly hair and baby hair,” explains the hairstylist.

Then, you can opt for different hairstyles. The simplest of all to replicate is that of pineapple techniqueor rather pineapple on the head:

The various steps

Make a very high ponytail in the center of the head, or side or low, as you like.

After securing the ponytail, braid your hair into a simple or even herringbone braid, which always looks very feminine.

Secure the tips with the other small rubber band.

Wrap the braid around itself creating a nice pineapple and secure it with hairpins where you feel it is precarious to secure it well to the garment.

Three small variations \

The first: if you are feeling particularly saucy, drop it some rebellious tuft which recreates the “I combed my hair in two minutes” effect.

The second: inspired by boho braids (always sported by JLo, the 2022 braids guru, apparently!) to frame the face with two mini braids that go down to the sides.

The third: for more elegant occasions, embellish it with a clasp in ivory or gold as they did in Ancient Greece. On the other hand, it seems that the origin of the chignon dates back to that time.

Read also

https://www.vogue.it/bellezza/article/chignon-frangia-dakota-johnson

https://www.vogue.it/bellezza/gallery/met-gala-2022-acconciature-capelli-raccolti-chignon

https://www.vogue.it/bellezza/gallery/chignon-alto-come-portare-top-knot-zendaya-jennifer-lopez-foto

\

\

\

\

\