Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, end of second honeymoon (with controversy)

Not even the time to re-enter United States, that a controversy has already taken place. After romantic honeymoon spent in Italyindeed, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they returned to the daily routine: theirs private jet is landed on time at Los Angelesbut even before it touched the ground – indeed, to be honest yet before it took off – on social media it was unleashed a storm due to a post from the singer.

The argument of the debate? A clip published exclusively by TMZ last weekend that immortalize a piece of the wedding bis of the gods Bennifer. In particular resumes J.Lo who, mistress of the scene, performs with some dancers and sings for her husband, seated in the front row: “I can’t get enough”, says the refrain of the unpublished piece. Or “I just can not get enough”to symbolize the intense love that binds her to Ben.

Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“This video was taken without permission. Point. Whoever did it took advantage of one of ours private moment», The artist specified in a social post. “I don’t know where it came from, also because we had asked all the guests to do not spread anything of marriage. This was our choice: to share with fans a few moments through the site OnTheJLO. And that’s what I’ll do as soon as I will feel ready“.

Basically, J.Lo concludes, «this video it was stolen and sold for money“. An outburst that clashes with the relaxed atmosphere which characterized theirs honeymoon Italian. Even what remained top secret until the Daily Mail published some tender shots of the Bennifers in a speedboat on the Lake Comoin the direction of Villa Oleandara, and al Grand Hotel Tremezzositting in the restaurant to enjoy a dinner.

Smiling and accomplices, they did not hide. They walked down the street, among the people: an ice cream a Menaggio, a scooter ride, a visit to a furniture shop. And then away to Milan, for a little shopping in the fashion streets. Gladly indulging in some photos, end up on social media immediately. Those, of course, without controversy.

