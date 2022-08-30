Jennifer Lawrence finally shows off her natural and super long curls

For a long time, Jennifer Lawrence was seen in a short, slicked-back pixie that was undoubtedly her go-to look for public appearances.

Now, however, the actress has casually appeared walking around New York with her super long natural hair. And it is that many did not know that Jennifer Lawrence has naturally curly hair. And when she walks the streets of New York, she not only casually wears jeans and a T-shirt, but she also wears her hair uncombed.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The look immediately reminds us of Carrie Bradshaw in the early seasons of sex in new york.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

She is also known for her wild curls and became a style icon thanks to them.

content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

A stylish look

What we also love about Jennifer Lawrence’s look is that it’s perfect for late summer wear. Why? It’s casual, informal and makes us look like we just got back from vacation.

If you want to copy Jennifer Lawrence’s curly hairstyle, just apply a salt spray or texturizer right after you wash it. Hair that is naturally curly has it a little easier in this regard, because it is enough to apply a little spray after getting up and comb with your fingers.