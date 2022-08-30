Jennifer Aniston opened the doors to love with this handsome actor

If someone has enjoyed being single, it is Jennifer Aniston and now it seems to have put an end to his days of loneliness, to give a new opportunity to love. Although the actress is considered one of the most beautiful in the film industry, she has not had good luck in love and after her failed marriages with Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux he had refused to establish a romance.

A new rumor around the actress of friends It has emerged because according to an anonymous source in an Australian media outlet, he assured that someone has conquered the famous.

Who is Jennifer Aniston’s new love?

It is also the actor Jon Hamwith whom he drives a friendship for some years and now it has transformed into something more.

“They had crossed paths before, but she had always had a husband by her side. Not this time! And there’s no doubt that Jon is completely smitten with Jenn,” the aforementioned source told Women’s Day.

The couple would have met again during the production of The Morning Show, a series of apple tv que is nominated for a Emmy and to which the actor has been incorporated for the third round of episodes.

According to the source both actors have had several quotes where they have been seen very in love

‘The Morning Show’ is starring Reese Witherspoon and Aniston, it has stood out for dealing with the issue of COVID-19 (coronavirus) and labor abuse.

At the moment, its third season is inn recordings and is expected to arrive on the streaming platform at the end of 2022.

For now, they have not been leaked Photos of the meetings of the famous, and none has spoken about it.

If its true engagementcould become one of the couples most commented.