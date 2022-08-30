Jada Pinkett Smith turns her back on Will Smith: “He exaggerated everything”

Will Smith’s slap to Chris Rock had both of them as protagonists but also Jada Pinkett Smith, Well, it was a joke about her that led to an incident that already figures in the history of the Oscar Awards. In the first moment, Jada posted a photo on her Instagram profile, the only one shared since then, in which he assured that it was “time to heal and i’m here for it”, but in the last few hours it seems that everything has changed, especially after Will has entered a rehabilitation clinic.

Magazine U.S. Weekly has echoed the statements of a source very close to the couple who assures that Jada Pinkett Smith believes that her husband “exaggerated everything” and regrets that the situation will end in something “physical” between Will and Chris Rock. “It was in the heat of the moment and he was the one who exaggerated everything. He knows it, she knows it. They agree that he overreacted”, expressed the source.

The person close to Jada who expresses these words added that she would never have wanted Will’s protection and less in a similar way: “She is not one of those women who needs protection. He didn’t have to do what he did, she didn’t need protection.. She is not a wallflower. She is a strong, stubborn woman and can fight her own battles,” she noted.

Will Smith in the spotlight

The actor’s family tried to defend him practically since the incident occurred, but the truth is that Will is going to need much more support given the constant news and messages that arrive on the subject. Chris Rock’s brother blurted out a blunt “we are going to burst you”, Smith could remain in the rehabilitation clinic for six months and the Academy has advanced the board of governors to this Friday in which they will decide the “possible sanctions” for one of the ugliest episodes in the history of the Oscars.