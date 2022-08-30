J Balvin will meet with Pope Francis this Thursday at the Vatican

J Balvin and Pope Francis. File, Archive

On Thursday, September 1st, it is planned in the Vatican the Vitae Summit 2022, a meeting that connects some of the most important celebrities in the world to discuss how art, music and entertainment are key to the cultural transformation. In the last few hours it was confirmed that the event will be attended by Pope Franciscowho will meet with the stars, among which is the Colombian J Balvin.

The event has a day scheduled in the Vatican on Wednesday and Thursday; however, the pontiff’s meeting with the Colombian artist is scheduled for the second day of the event. According to the organizers of the event, the idea is to discuss that “the arts, media and the entertainment to promote the Unitthe hope and the encounter between people on a global level”.

More than 8,000 million people from all over the world are invited to the meeting; but the head of the Catholic Church will meet especially with 25 world-class artistsamong which the artist and producer paisa stands out.

In addition to J Balvinanother Colombian guest is the Colombian composer bull baby, another paisa who, thanks to his work in the music scene, will meet with Pope Francis. René Cano -given name of the producer- has been a participant in important successes of great urban music artists such as Maluma and Juanes as ‘Oh come on’by J Balvin, ‘Erased Cassette’ Y ‘Hawaii’ of Maluma, and of ‘My plans are to love you’ of Juanes.

Luis Quinelli, president and founder of Vitae Global, told EFE that “We feel optimistic and excited about the great response from the different artists and referents for this first Vitae Summit 2022. Very grateful for the support and participation of Pope Francis. We now have the great challenge of starting a conversation together about how to bring hope, unity and the common good back into fashion through the arts in order to positively impact the hearts and spirits of people”.

Among the other famous guests are American actor Denzel Washington, Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli, Mexican actor Eduardo Verasategui, Patricia Heaton, Alessi Cara, David Oyelowo, Dan Lin, Marcus Mumford, among others. About, J Balvin has not revealed any details of his attendance at the event or his meeting with Pope Francis.

Before the microphones of Rome Reports, Quinelli pointed out that the key to this meeting is that many of the celebrities they do not profess the religion led by the Argentine Jorge Mario Bergoglio, but they are interested in making a contribution to the world through their work. He added that the ideal is to improve “perhaps a little the loss of that ability to dialogue between different people and agree to make a better world together.”

It should be noted that Global Vitae is an international non-profit organization that has throughout its history been made up of various artists, executives and world leaders whose mission is to transmit universal values ​​that impact. Among the most important support from leaders he has received is that of Pope Francis and Queen Sofia of Spain.

For his part, it is important to highlight the openness that the pontiff has had to meet with various personalities from around the world, in order to improve the relationship of the church with different sectors and, likewise, recognize in artists an opportunity to have a world in peace. Throughout his time as the highest leader of the Catholic Church, the Pope has met celebrities such as Diego Armando Maradona, Ronaldinho, Leonardo DiCaprioamong others.

