J Balvin and Denzel Washington will attend a meeting with Pope Francis

It is planned that the Pope Francis attends the Vitae Summit 2022, a meeting that will be held this Wednesday and Thursday in the Vatican and in which personalities from the cinema and music will participate, such as the American actor Denzel Washington, Colombian singer and producer J Balvin, the mexican actor Eduardo Verasategui and many others, the organization reported today.

This initiative foresees, they explained, dialogue to see how “you can take advantage of the arts, media and entertainment to promote unity, hope and the encounter between people on a global level”.

Among the guests at this seminar have also been announced the American actress Patricia Heaton, the singer Andrea Bocelli, the British actor David Oyelowo, the singer Alessi Cara and other artists from the film, television and music industries.

This first Vitae Summit will feature the participation of Pope Francis, that at some point he will attend this act that is being held at the headquarters of the Academy of Sciences in the Vatican to greet the artists and speak with them, although the Vatican has not yet made it official.

“We feel optimistic and excited about the great response from the different artists and referents for this first Vitae Summit 2022. Very grateful for the support and participation of Pope Francis. We now have the great challenge of starting a conversation together on how to put hope, unity and the common good back in fashion through the arts in order to positively impact the hearts and spirits of people”, commented Luis Quinelli, President and founder of Vitae Global.

Vitae Global is an international non-profit organization made up of diverse artists, executives and world leaders “whose mission is transmit universal values ​​that positively impact the heart and spirit of people through the arts, mass media and entertainment”, they explain.

They add that “in recent years, thanks to the support of various world-famous organizations and artists as well as global leaders such as Francisco and the reinSofia from Spain, Vitae has launched different lines of projects and cultural initiatives that have positively impacted tens of millions of people around the world, generating multiple points of rapprochement between them”.

The event will consist of a work meeting between artists to agree on policies and roadmaps for “the development of global initiatives in favor of a world where good is promoted for all”, but they will also be able to visit San Pedro and the Sistine Chapel.

Last November, Quinelli had a private meeting with Pope Francis in which he presented the pontiff with the foundation’s work and the proposal that the Vatican host the first Cumbre de Vitae.