IMSS Veracruz Sur urges students to register in its Family Medicine Unit

Veracruz, Ver.- The Mexican Institute of Securityo Social (IMSS) Veracruz Sur urges upper secondary (high school or equivalent) and higher (bachelor’s, specialty, master’s or doctorate) students from State Educational Institutions, beneficiaries of the Student Insurance, to register in the Unit of Family Medicine (UMF) thatIf applicable, to have access to the services and benefits in kind of the Illness and Maternity Insurance.

To obtain this benefit, the studentsStudents must have their Social Security Number (NSS) and present it at the institution where they are studying to be registered with the IMSS.

If you do not have a SSN, obtaining (assigning or locating) your SSN can be done through the IMSS Digital application or online, through the following address https://serviciosdigitales.imss.gob.mx/ gestionAsegurados-web-externo/asignacionNSS 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, for which they must have their CURP, email and provide their address.

To carry out this same procedure in person, they must go to the Social Security Subdelegations with the following documentation: CURP,

official identification, birth certificate and proof of address.

The director of UMF No. 60, Dr. Christian Cruz Santiago, explained that when the educational establishment notifies the students that they are already valid, they can download the IMSS Digital application on their cell phone from where they can register in the medical unit and choose the turn to be served.

“These services guarantee first, second and third level medical care, that is, medical, pharmaceutical and hospital services, as well as preventive medicine programs. Even if they are not going to use the services immediately, it is recommended to be registered for any eventuality”he explained.

The procedure can be carried out in person from Monday to Friday at the corresponding FMU, online through the site https://serviciosdigitales.imss.gob.mx/portal-ciudadano-web-externo/ derechohabientes/tramite/registro with your CURP, Security Number

Social (NSS) and an email, or in the IMSS Digital APP by downloading the application on a cell phone (android and IOS), entering with CURP and a

email and clicking on the section Register/Change of clinic.

In the same IMSS Digital application, the right hasYou can request an appointment in Family Medicine, find out your rights, have a “CHKT Online” check-up where you will find out whether or not you are at risk of suffering from a chronic disease such as diabetes or hypertension; as well as guidance in case of family or sexual violence.

He invited young people to go to the PREVENIMSS+ module where the professional Nursing team will carry out screenings, according to their age, which will allow them to know in a timely manner if they suffer from any chronic degenerative disease or if they are at risk of developing it.

To go to the PREVENIMSS+ modules it is not necessary to make an appointment, just go with your Health Card to be attended from Monday to Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

