TILDA SWINTON

“THREE THOUSAND YEARS WAITING FOR YOU”

Chameleonic, magnetic and with a tendency to go outside the canons, the British actress Tilda Swinton (London, 1960) surrenders to George Miller’s fantasy in “Three thousand years waiting for you”, a romantic fable with echoes of Aladdin in which a genie trapped in a bottle (Idris Elba) grants him three wishes. “I like adventure, there is no doubt about that,” Swinton assured in an interview with a small group of international media during the last Cannes Festival, where the film was seen for the first time, which is now coming to theaters and in Spain. opens on September 2. It was in Cannes, five years earlier, during a dinner celebrating the festival’s 70th anniversary, where the director of “Mad Max” and the muse of contemporary auteur cinema met for the first time. Swinton says they started talking and connected immediately, even though it took her fifteen minutes to realize who he was. “Miller is like a child, in the best of ways, who invites you to play in his sandbox… He asked Idris and me for something new, fresh, and that for an actor is always a blessing,” says the actress. Oscar winner for “Michael Clayton” (2007).

CAMERON DIAZ

RETURN TO THE CINEMA

Cameron Diaz was undoubtedly one of the most famous actresses in the film industry, becoming one of the best paid in Hollywood. It was in 2018 when she made public her decision to put aside her facet as an actress to dedicate herself to new personal and professional projects, such as motherhood or her own businesses. This year, coinciding with her 50th birthday, Cameron Díaz returns to the big screen after eight years of inactivity to present the comedy “Back to action”, which will premiere on Netflix and in which she will star alongside Jamie Foxx. This project also represents a reunion between the two actors, since they already worked together on “Any Given Sunday” and on the musical remake of “Annie”, the last film the actress shot.

FRANCISCO

VITAE SUMMER 2022

Pope Francis is scheduled to attend the Vitae Summit 2022, a meeting that will be held today and tomorrow at the Vatican and in which personalities from film and music will participate, such as the American actor Denzel Washington, the Colombian singer and producer J Balvin, Mexican actor Eduardo Verasategui and many others, the organization reported yesterday. This initiative provides, they explained, dialogue to see how “the arts, media and entertainment can be used to promote unity, hope and the encounter between people at a global level.”

BARBIE FERREIRA

”HOUSE OF SPOILS”

The New York actress Barbie Ferreira, known for her role in the series “Euphoria”, will be part of the cast of the psychological thriller “House of Spoils” (Prime Video) that will star the Hispanic Ariana DeBose, announced the platform. Ferreira made headlines last week after making it public that she was leaving the popular teen drama “Euphoria” ahead of its third season. “After four years embodying the special and enigmatic character of Kat, I have to say goodbye with teary eyes,” the interpreter wrote on her Instagram profile last Wednesday. Now, when a large part of her followers were still wondering what the reasons were for her departure from “Euphoria”, it was learned that the directors Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy opted for Ferreira for “House of Spoils”. A thriller film produced by Prime Video and Blumhouse.