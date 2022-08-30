Kylie Jenner She is usually in the eye of the hurricane and when faced with the smallest detail, her ‘haters’ do not hesitate to jump at her jugular and criticize her.

Among his latest controversies are the use he makes of his private jet, his lack of precautions when entering the laboratory where some of his products are manufactured or the alleged bad attitude of the businesswoman.

However, behind her ‘perfect life’, Kylie is a person like any other and not everything in her life is as perfect as it may seem at first glance, and now She wanted to be honest about one of the hardest moments she has gone through in recent months, her postpartum depression.

KYLIE JENNER opens up about her postpartum depression

Kylie wanted to highlight the reality that many women live every dayincluding herself, tras give birth and has revealed that she has suffered from postpartum depression.

In the new trailer for the second season of ‘The Kardashians’ the influencer has confessed the delicate stage she went through after the birth of her second child and revealed that she cried every day for three weeks after having the little one who has not yet revealed the name they have chosen for him.

In the video, heThe youngest of the Kardashians vents with her sister Kendall about how she feels after facing her second motherhoodand explains that, although he knew he “should be happy”, he didn’t feel that way at the time and confesses that “I just had a baby, but I cried non-stop for three weeks“.

This is not the first time that Kylie has been honest with her followers about the problems she has had as a result of the birth of her second child. and just a few weeks ago he revealed that he still has pain despite the fact that more than four months have passed since the birth of the little one: “4 months postpartum. I have been dealing with tons of back and knee pain this time slowing down my workouts“, and has ensured that this second experience as a mother has been much harder than the first:”This experience for me, personally, has been a little more difficult than with my daughter. It’s not easy mentally, physically and spiritually, it’s crazy. I just wanted to go back to my day to day telling it because I think other moms who are going through the same thing right now can look online and see that it seems so much easier for other people, and they feel pressured, but it hasn’t been easy for me“explained the businesswoman.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child on February 2, but judging by Jenner’s own words, she is not fully recovered yet.