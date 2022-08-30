Hugh Jackman will not return as Wolverine!

Hugh Jackman responded to rumors that he was returning as Wolverine.

While promoting his new movie: reminiscence, Hugh Jackman was questioned by Jake Hamilton on the speculations that indicated the return of the actor to the role wolverines, this as a result of the arrival of the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe:

“I’m hearing this from you, there’s nothing in my inbox that is from Kevin Feige, which means any ideas I come up with are off the table.”

The rumors began when in July the actor shared an image in Instagram where he appeared with the CEO of Marvel Studios: Kevin Feigwho served as producer of the first films of X Men. After this the fanatical audience of Marvel began to speculate about a possible cameo of Wolverines in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

But despite the wishes of the audience Hugh Jackman admitted that since before filming Logan replaying the character is not an option:

“Let’s be clear, before filming Logan we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be, right? And I thought this was it. And that really helped me know that I was entering my final season, which I made the most of. And he is still a character that I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s over.”

Finally Hugh Jackman he joked: “Tell that to whoever you want. Please tell Ryan Reynolds. Because he doesn’t believe me at all, he thinks I’m playing games.”

Cinephiles and cinephiles, are you fans of Hugh Jackman’s work?