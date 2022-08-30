Hugh Jackman will not return as Wolverine!
Hugh Jackman responded to rumors that he was returning as Wolverine.
While promoting his new movie: reminiscence, Hugh Jackman was questioned by Jake Hamilton on the speculations that indicated the return of the actor to the role wolverines, this as a result of the arrival of the multiverse to the Marvel Cinematic Universe:
“I’m hearing this from you, there’s nothing in my inbox that is from Kevin Feige, which means any ideas I come up with are off the table.”
The rumors began when in July the actor shared an image in Instagram where he appeared with the CEO of Marvel Studios: Kevin Feigwho served as producer of the first films of X Men. After this the fanatical audience of Marvel began to speculate about a possible cameo of Wolverines in Spider-Man: No Way Home.
But despite the wishes of the audience Hugh Jackman admitted that since before filming Logan replaying the character is not an option:
“Let’s be clear, before filming Logan we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be, right? And I thought this was it. And that really helped me know that I was entering my final season, which I made the most of. And he is still a character that I hold close to my heart. But I know it’s over.”
Finally Hugh Jackman he joked: “Tell that to whoever you want. Please tell Ryan Reynolds. Because he doesn’t believe me at all, he thinks I’m playing games.”