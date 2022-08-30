How to put on eyeliner: the step by step guide

There is the perfect line, clean, clear and without smudges and then there is the perfect design for your eyes. With these tips & tricks, putting on eyeliner will become child’s play

Among the latest videos that went viral – on TikTok, ça va sans dire – there is that of Ariana Grande who draws her characteristic line of eyeliner in a single stroke. What astounds her is the way she wears it. No inertia, no inaccuracies, no smudging: a single clean blow and, as if by magic, a perfect line.

You know, we were not all born with the same skills – and certainly the singer has had thousands of opportunities to perfect the technique – but for some, despite numerous attempts, it is still an impossible mission whose success depends on chance each time. Yet, like Ariana Grande and many other celebs, we don’t want to give up eyeliner.

The reason is soon to be said. His power was recognized – and widely used – as early as 4000 years ago by the queen of queens, Cleopatra, and then it was revived in the early decades of the 20th century. Since then the stretch has followed the fashions of the moment, but its ability to defining and intensifying the gaze remains unmatched. Not only that: it is capable of redraw the shape of the eyes.

Before starting, a premise is a must. Learning to put on eyeliner is very difficult, even for professionals. “In the academy it takes from 3 to 6 months of course and, as for the eyebrows, there are specialized make-up artists”, reveals Maurizio Calabrò Lead Make-up Artist of NARS for Italy.

“Depending on the result we want to achieve and the type of eye we have to make up, it is essential to choose how to combine the technique to be used and the type of product suitable”, continues Calabrò.

How do you draw the perfect line with eyeliner?

Let’s start by making a distinction between type of shape and clean stroke. Regarding the form, there is no universal rule. As with Cinderella’s slipper, eyeliner is tailor-made: each face is unique, as are the shape and distance between the eyes. So, first of all, you have to understand which is the right shape, where we need to start drawing the line and where. Once this has been established, you can move on to the next phase: the clean line. To put eyeliner of the right thickness and without smudging there are instead some tricks that can simplify the process.

Trick # 1: practice

Eyeliner will hardly look good the first time, so it’s best to avoid experimenting, especially near events and with makeup already done. Training leads to perfection, or at least brings us a lot closer. “The first Advice that I feel like giving is of study your own type and shape of eyes and start practicing with a semi-hard pencil with the lead “, suggests the expert. “In this way you can begin to understand which is the most suitable shape and how to draw the line”.

Trick # 2: find the right tool

“The second step is about identify the type of brush. Thin, often with bristles, felt, soft or stiff: the choice is really wide. The easiest to use, even if it can give a wrong first impression, is the pod (or pot) eyeliner to put on with theangled brush, because it allows you to draw small and precise strokes. My favorite is the original one from the 50s, very thin. I find it the most suitable tool for drawing a precise line, especially if I want a graphic eyeliner. In this case, I start from the outside and draw a line up to the center of the eye “, says the MUA.