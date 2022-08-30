How to get an invitation to Forocoches: all the ways

If you want to register with Forocoches, one of the most popular Spanish-speaking forums, you will need an invitation. And in this post, we will tell you how to get them.

If we talk about popular spanish speaking forums on the internet, then we must highlight Forocoches, which is also one of the longest-lived, since it was created way back in 2003, in Spain. And, currently, it has a community of registered users that easily exceeds 800,000. This without counting that receives more than 15,000,000 visitors dailyso it’s natural that you want to access all of their topics, but you’ll need an invite.

While is true that you can access this forum without even having to register, you should also know that most of the most interesting and current topics will only be accessible to those users who have registered on the platform, so it is necessary have an invitation to be able to do it.

Fortunately, Forocoches offers a wide variety of ways for users to get an invite and access those exclusive topics, such as trolling, related to politics, the cosmos and much more, without limitations. Next, we will tell you all the methods you have to obtain one of these.

Get an invitation to Forocoches through the Newsletter

Forocoches is one of the most exclusive forums that exist. In fact, until recently, most users joked that it was easier to get a PlayStation 5 than with an invitation. Therefore, we will review some of the ways to obtain one of these, starting with the Newsletter.

On a weekly basis, Forocoches sends an email to the users who have registered for the Newsletter service, in which it not only adds the links to the most interesting topics, but also up to 20 invitations intended for the fastest.

The latter is important, because only users who are faster and manage to redeem any of the 20 available invitations, they will be able to register. But you must hurry, since they do not usually last long. But in addition to the pressure of doing it against time, you also have to add that sometimes they are encrypted and you have to manage to discover them in the email, which is fun.

Get an invitation to Forocoches through the Telegram channel

Whenever the forum starts a campaign for users to get some invitations, the most common thing is that notify it through the official Forocoches channel on Telegram. Therefore, it is important to join this, since you will be able to be aware of the events and promotions that are carried out.

It should be noted that the campaigns to get invitations are rare, so if one has been announced, then you should hurry up and take advantage of it so you don’t miss the opportunity to register on the forum. In addition, many invitations are usually offered.

Forocoches official Telegram channel

Get an invitation to Forocoches through social networks

Social networks are one of the best ways for pages and brands to interact with followers through events and campaigns. This also applies to Forocochesso you need to follow the respective official forum accounts on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

If you do, then you should only be aware of the posts they make, since it is possible that hold exclusive events on social networks to give a few invites to users through codes that you can get and claim.

could you try enable notifications so that the platform alerts you when any of these accounts have posted something new, as this could be a way to get an invite to the forum.

Forocoches Instagram account

Forocoches Twitter account

Forocoches Facebook account

Get an invitation to Forocoches through promotions

It is time to talk about another of the best ways to get invitations to Forocoches and that is through promotions, although this is not a free method, but it is likely that you have to spend more than 100 euros onwards.

The promotions that Forocoches usually carry out are related to credit cards or even with cryptocurrencies, so you’re going to have to spend some money. And this method will depend a lot on each user and his possibilities, although if you cannot afford to pay for it, there are still other free ways.

Get an invite to Forocoches through a friend

You should also know that if you have a friend who has managed to register on the forum, then you can ask them to access your panel to confirm if you have received any invitations that I can give away In this way, and if they have obtained one, they can share it with you.

It should be noted that this is one of the less common forms, since a large part of the community of registered users in Forocoches has never received an invitation to give to others. But this does not mean that it is something impossible, since you can run with luck.