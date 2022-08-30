How many tattoos does Johnny Depp have and what do they mean? | Famous

This is the meaning of Johnny Depp’s tattoos

Depp has about 40 tattoos, in this regard, in an interview for ‘The Washington Post’ on November 26, 1995, he admitted that each of his designs represents a different moment in his life.

“For me it is like a diary. (…) If you see them, that’s one thing, but if I explain them to you, it would be like guiding you through my diary, ”she pointed out. “I was a high school dropout, getting his first tattoo of him at 17, playing rock and roll,” she said.

Johnny Depp also has his mother’s name, Betty Sue, embossed on his arm. In the same way, a sailor was placed, who represents his grandfather.

“Winona Forever”: Johnny Depp’s tattoo in honor of Winona Ryder

During the 90s, the protagonist of ‘Autumn in New York’ and the artist of ‘Dark Shadows’ starred in a tender relationship that captured the spotlight. At that time, Depp decided to record “Winona forever” on his arm.

When the celebrity romance ended, Johnny erased a part of the image and finally “Wino forever” was left, which refers to wine.

Johnny Depp put his daughter’s name on his skin

As a result of his romance with Vanessa Paradis, the artist became the father of the beautiful Lily-Rose, who was born in 1999 and has become a fashion star. In honor of his firstborn, Depp has “Lily-Rose” written on his chest, near his heart.

Jack Sparrow, Johnny Depp’s most popular role

In the film ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’, which came to the big screen in 2003, the actor got into the role of Captain Jack Sparrow, a rebellious and adventurous man. The success of the production was such that several sequels were released.

As a tribute to his iconic character, Depp has shown off the word “Jack” accompanied by a bird and the sun on his arm.

Amber Heard inspired a Johnny Depp tattoo

After meeting during the filming of the movie ‘Diary of a seducer’, which was released in 2011, the actors starred in one of the most popular relationships in entertainment.

As a sign of his love, the histrion tattooed the word “Slim” on his knuckles, a nickname with which he called his then-wife. After their controversial separation, Depp modified the design to “scum” which means “scum” in Spanish.

Johnny Depp has a bird in his hand

On his right hand, Johnny has a bird that has starred in several of his photographs. According to the magazine ‘Hola’, it is a symbol of protection and spiritual guidance.