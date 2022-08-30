How Jennette McCurdy became famous

Jennette mccurdy is a successful screenwriter and director who began her career in the film industry as an actress, a job she left in 2017. She also currently has a podcast called Empty Inside, where she talks about many topics including traumatic issues she had to go through as a child like the relationship with his mother.

The 30-year-old Californian began her acting career in 2000 when she was 8 years old on Mad TV, a sketch comedy (parody and satire) television show based on MAD magazine. She from then on she had small appearances in series known as “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”, “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Law and Order SVU”.

Three years later, Jennette mccurdy got a role in the movie “Hollywood Homicide”, where he worked with Harrison Ford. From then on her career took off: she participated in “Strong Medicine”, a series that earned her a nomination for the Young Artist Awards, and was the star of commercials and advertisements.

The international fame of Jennette McCurdy

Jennette mccurdy He was a familiar face in Hollywood, but his great fame came at the age of 15 with the television series “icarly” Nickelodeon, in which he worked with Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor. It premiered in September 2007 to great acclaim and the young actress was nominated twice for the Young Artist Awards.

The series, which continues today, is about the story of Carly Shay, a girl who, together with her two best friends, Sam Puckett and Freddie Benson, create a webshow called iCarly. Jennette mccurdy He played Sam Pucket until 2012, therefore he was a co-star and the role that opened the doors for him to be known throughout the world.

From “iCarly”, Jennette mccurdy she was summoned by many products and even to different television programs such as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” and “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon”. In addition, in 2013 she starred with Ariana Grande in the series “Sam & Cat”, a crossover of the series “iCarly” and “Victorious”.

Jennette McCurdy was abused by her mother as a child.

Despite its success, McCurdy She gave up acting at the age of 25 and said that it was her mother who pressured her as a child to be a famous actress and, in this way, take advantage of the money financially. In 2022, she published a memoir of hers, in which she describes the abusive behavior of her mother, who died in 2013.

What do you think of the past Jeannette McCurdy and his difficult ascent?