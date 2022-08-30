How Jennette McCurdy became famous

Jennette mccurdy is a successful screenwriter and director who began her career in the film industry as an actress, a job she left in 2017. She also currently has a podcast called Empty Inside, where she talks about many topics including traumatic issues she had to go through as a child like the relationship with his mother.

The 30-year-old Californian began her acting career in 2000 when she was 8 years old on Mad TV, a sketch comedy (parody and satire) television show based on MAD magazine. She from then on she had small appearances in series known as “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation”, “Malcolm in the Middle” and “Law and Order SVU”.

