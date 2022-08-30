how is the cafe you visited and what was the Argentine wine they gave you

Actor Matt Damon’s visit to the traditional confectionery La Violetas located on the corner of Rivadavia and Medranoin the Almagro neighborhood, adds another milestone in the history of the notable bar that has been visited by great figures of Argentine culture such as the musician Carlos Gardel, the jockey Irineo Leguisamo and the writers Alfonsina Storni and Roberto Arlt.

Matt Damon came to Buenos Aires for a project linked to interviews for a content platform by streaming. He is accompanied by his wife, Luciana Barroso from Salta, and his daughters, Isabella, Gia and Stella. The whole family group had a snack in this emblematic Buenos Aires confectionery.

As shown by the networks of Fernando Arredondo, manager of the premises, the actor posed smiling with his wife and staff. He also received a gift: a Las Violetas Malbec wine, made especially for the confectionery by Bodega Arístideswhich the actor thanked with a “Thank you very much” in perfect Spanish.

Anyone who has ever passed through the busy corner of Medrano and Rivadavia, hardly has not noticed its stained glass windows and curved glass doors. Inside, the French stained glass windows, the Italian marble floors, the tables with Carrara marble tops and the boiserie (wood paneling) complete a elegant scenery of Europe at the beginning of the 20th century.

It is that although this building that was declared by the Government of the City cultural heritage of Buenos Aires It was inaugurated on September 21, 1884, It acquired its current appearance around 1924 when it was remodeled in keeping with the aesthetic preferences of its select clientele at the time: the art nouveau style.







The neighbors conserve this space as a neighborhood banner. Many of its regulars, those who enjoy its traditional cakes like Leguizamo, their alfajores of puff pastrytheir puddings and rolls at tea time, have visited it for the first time with their parents and grandparents. Going to Las Violetas is a tradition that for many has a great affective meaning and emotional charge.

So much so that there are not a few who remember the time that passed as a dark time between 1997 and 2001, a period in which the confectionery was closed. The reopening was in charge of a new group of gastronomic entrepreneurs who valued many of the architectural details that make a visit to Las Violetas a spectacle in itself.







Las Violetas is the place to recover the tradition of our classic confectioneries with their showcases full of fine masses and dried, a symbol of gastronomic status of yesteryear, and the inevitable crumb sandwiches.

An important fact: In addition to being a sweet shop, Las Violetas also works as a restaurant. Among its dishes there are from empanadas to pasta (such as ravioli with porcini funghi loin and green crepes) and red, white and fish meats. The kitchen sandwich shop is also very tempting. The smoked salmon sandwich on walnut bread is just one option among 20 different varieties.







Those who want to visit weekends, days of greater influx of clientele, they must arm themselves with patience. There is usually long lines of customers eager to live this gastronomic experience that takes us back to the elegance of yesterday’s Buenos Aires.

