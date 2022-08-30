how he died and his daughter Meadow Walker / Fatal accident,

How did Paul Walker, the Fast and Furious actor, die

Today, Tuesday 30 August, in prime time, Italia 1 broadcasts the first chapter of the saga of Fast and Furious with Vin Diesel as racing ace Dam Toretto and Paul Walker as agent O’Conner. With Fast and Furious, Paul Walker he achieved worldwide success until 2013, the year in which the actor lost his life at the age of 40. Fatale was a terrible accident that left him no way out and that shocked Paul Walker’s family and fans who continue to remember him with great affection.

Charlbi Dean is dead / Triangle of Sadness actress struck down by sudden illness

It was November 30, 2013. Paul Walker was returning from a charity event with Roger Rodas. On the way the car crashed into a concrete lamppost and two trees and caught fire leaving no way out for either of them. The bodies of Rodas and Walker were completely burned in the flames even though recognition was possible.

LA MANTIDE / Advances August 30 and live: not only Carole Bouquet in the cast

Paul Walker, the memory of his daughter Meadow Walker

The death of Paul Walker left a deep void in the heart of daughter Meadow who, at the time, was only 15 years old. With the memories of the years spent with Papa Paul, Meadow today is a young woman who fulfilled her dream of love by marrying Louis Thornton-Allan and arriving at the altar accompanied by Vin Diesel, a close friend of father Paul who is always present in the head and heart of his daughter who never misses an opportunity to remember him on social media.

“2023 Hollywood Walk of Fame! Congratulations Dad! I know that as a young man you would never have believed it! I also know that you are looking down with your infectious smile feeling embarrassed and grateful. You’ve earned it and you deserve it and more. I love you!“, He wrote last June, publishing some photos of a very young Paul Walker.

Men and Women / Advances to classic throne registration August 30: Riccardo ‘tries’ with the tronista

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED