How Anson Boon Transformed into Johnny Rotten for the Sex Pistols Series – Tvshow – 08/30/2022

Anson Boon gave to johnny rotten everything he had, including a tooth. Boon embodies the punk leader in Pistola new miniseries charting the meteoric rise and fall of Sex Pistolsand the tooth was lost while recreating one of Rotten’s “liveliest performances,” the 22-year-old actor said.

“I accidentally hit my face with the microphone,” he revealed.

Sitting in a park in north London, not far from where Rotten grew up, Boon rattled off a list of other injuries sustained during the six months of filming: a broken tailbone when he fell on a drum set; his singing dislocated her jaw; and from spending several hours a day hunched over to emulate the musician’s posture, his back still aches.

The list is somewhat appropriate. Rotten, who now uses his real name, John Lydon was one of the pioneers of the London punk movement of the 1970s, known for its “divine madness” (as John Rockwell wrote in The New York Times in 1977), and for supervising concerts in which chairs were thrown and noses were bloodied .

Pistolwhich opens in Latin America tomorrow on Star+is Boon’s biggest role to date, after touring the London stages and having acted in films such as 1917 by Sam Mendez.

Despite the injuries, he “loved the intensity” of playing the leader of the Pistols, Boon said.

This determination was already clear to Danny Boyle, who directs the series, when he saw Boon’s audition. One of the scenes Boon introduced was a performance of Rotten auditioning for the Pistols, singing Alice Cooper’s “I’m Eighteen” in a shower. Boon sang with a toilet brush.

His parents saw the recording and asked, “Are you sure you can send that? You’ve really worked hard.” Boon thought either he would get the part or else the cast would never let Boyle see it.

As it turned out, the director loved it: it was “repulsive and magnetic at the same time,” Boyle said.

Boon realized that he needed to “become Rotten.” But he only knew the most famous songs of the Sex Pistols: “god save the queen” Y “Anarchy in the UK”. And meeting Lydon was not an option.

The series is based on Lonely Boy: Tales of a Sex Pistolthe autobiography of guitarist Steve Jones, who hasn’t spoken to Lydon since 2008. While all the other living members of the band are consultants to Pistol, Lydon —who in 2016 performed at Montevideo’s La Trastienda with his band, Public Image Limited— disavowed the project from the start.

In 2021, he was sued by his former bandmates for refusing to license the band’s music for the series, losing the case. He, too, declined to be interviewed for this article.

So Boon’s research process was rigorous. He read lonely boyas well as a memoir by Jordan Mooney, whom Maisie Williams (game of Thrones) plays in the series. Boon also created what he called a “Rotten museum” on his computer, collecting photos, videos and images from Rotten’s life to track how he changed, Boon said, from a “shy kid” to a famous artist. punk.

“Usually young actors have to be told to be diligent and do their research,” Boyle said. “We had to tell Anson when to stop. She became obsessed with him. He knows more about him than I do.”

The cast of the series “Pistol” Photo: Diffusion

For three months, Boon and his co-stars also participated in a band camp, spearheaded by British electronic group Underworld, who wrote Pistol. The hard work seemed to be paying off in February 2021, when Mooney went to see the actors during rehearsals.

They sang “Holidays in the Sun,” and after they finished, Mooney walked over to Boon. “Thank you,” she said.

“I feel like I just saw the Sex Pistols again.”

It took a crew to get the actors to that point. A dialect coach helped Boon pin down Rotten’s accent and his lisp. A movement instructor helped him emulate the pose. His vocal coach, Anne-Marie Speed, helped him raise his voice two octaves to match the Rotten register, “in the same way you might teach a dancer to do splits,” Boon said. The process was arduous. Afterwards, “I had to have acupuncture on my head because so much pressure was building up,” he said.

Each day on set, Boon spent an hour and a half getting her hair and makeup done, wearing brown wigs and false teeth, while listening to interviews from Rotten “to get into her voice and her contrarian mindset,” she said.

The actor wanted to make sure the world created by Boyle and the show’s writer, Craig Pearce, didn’t feel “like a cartoon,” he said. “He had to be surrounded by everything, completely wrapped up in it, for it to feel real.”

Toby Wallace, who plays Jones on the series, saw Boon “going through these wild and risky choices and committing to all of them.”

The cast of the series “Pistol” Photo: Diffusion

When Kate Winslet played Boon’s mother in the movie black bird of 2019, recognized a similar dedication. “I’ve never met a young actor who isn’t as afraid to dive in as deep as he is.”

The sense of responsibility the actor felt playing Rotten was only “amplified” by the fact that Lydon didn’t want to get involved. Recently, the singer criticized the series on Twitter and in the British tabloids, which, for the actor, only endears him more.

Boyle believes that Boon has done Rotten justice. “He has done his due diligence on it. He believed in himself”, in the same way that “John would have”, he opined.

For months, the actor would go to the bar with his friends and automatically sit with his feet turned inside out. And the series has sneaked up on him in other ways. Through Rotten, Boon learned “about that punk spirit.”

But does that spirit still live in him? “I’d like to think so,” she said. Just in case, he has that false tooth to remind him of.