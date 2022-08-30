Honeymoon exhaustion with JLo does not stop Ben Affleck: this would spend on a second wedding – CINEMABLEND

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married last month in Las Vegas, and although the actor looked pretty tired on their honeymoon in Paris, it seems that there will be a second wedding.

Last April, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced that they would marry, 18 years after postponing their wedding. The couple, known as Bennifer, married in Las Vegas last month and, as many know, honeymooned in Paris. However, it seems that the actors are planning a second wedding with a millionaire budget.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez met in 2002 during the filming of Gigli and began a love relationship that lasted two years. A few months after announcing their wedding plans, in 2004, they separated. To the surprise of many, last year the couple announced that they had resumed their relationship, after he was with actress Ana de Armas and JLo with former baseball player Alex Rodríguez.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on July 16.



Celebrities celebrated their wedding in Las Vegas on July 16. Although many expected it to be a gigantic event, it was quite the opposite. Even JLo confessed that for the celebration he used a dress that he had already worn in one of his films. “In the end, it was the best wedding we could have imagined”said the actress from the new documentary Jennifer Lopez: Half time.

In the actress’s newsletter, On The JLo, the Bronx diva wrote about her trip to the city: “Last night we flew to Las Vegas, queued for the license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world. Behind us, two men were holding hands and hugging. In front of us, a young couple who made the three-hour drive from Victorville on their daughter’s second birthday, we all wanted the same thing: to be recognized as partners by the world and to declare our love to the world through the ancient and almost universal symbol of marriage.”

Affleck went viral for the image where he appears asleep on his honeymoon.



The newlyweds went on their honeymoon to Paris with their children and many thought that it would be the last celebration of marriage, especially because of the fatigue that Ben Affleck shows in several photographs taken by paparazzi. However, the medium TMZ reported on July 19 that the artists plan a second wedding at the actor’s mansion.

According to the site, the second wedding is planned to be similar to the first engagement they had and called off. This time they hired the famous event planner Colin Cowie to take charge of the party, which can cost the couple up to 25 million dollars.