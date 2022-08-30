Hold me closer, with Elton John and Britney Spears – Guatemala’s Latest News

Photo: EFE

Abraham and Suzette Quintanilla, the father and sister of Selenathey feel that they are fulfilling the promise they made to the artist on the day of her death: “Keep your memory alive through music”. That’s why they released Moonchild Mixes last Friday, a new album with 10 previously unreleased songs and three remixes by the so-called queen of tex-mex.

This is what they revealed in an interview in which they admitted that it has been “bittersweet” to talk about the production, that “contains songs that Selena recorded when she was between 13 and 16 years old”but only now have they managed to polish them so that they sound as if he had recently entered the studio to sing them.

The result has them “excited” and grateful. Especially the patriarch Quintanilla, who led the project from start to finish with his son AB (Abraham Isaac) Quintanilla. At 83 years old, he continues to be “amazed and grateful” with the public’s support and affection for his daughter, which shows him that “in reality she never died.”

“The public still remembers her. They have not forgotten her and have been waiting for such a project”, affirmed the father, who also stressed that, “as always”, it was an effort in which the whole family participated.

Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s older sister, was in charge of the graphic design of the album, the artist’s fourteenth and the second after her death.

As a family they chose the name Moonchild Mixes. “Selena is a Greek name that means Goddess of the Moon. She named her clothing brand like that and it seemed perfect for this new era of her music ”says his sister.

The Quintanillas announced that they have another 40 recordings of Selena saved, but they still don’t know if they will continue to release music.

What is certain is that in 2023 “a great concert” will be held to celebrate the artist’s legacy, under the production of TelevisaUnivision.

“It is not to commemorate any special date, but to celebrate her”, highlighted Suzette, who has been responsible for developing the business arm of Q Productionsthe family business, which includes a clothing line, makeup with cosmetics company MAC, part of Estée Lauder, annual festivals and more.