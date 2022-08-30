‘Hermanos’ stands up to ‘Pretty Woman’ and becomes the most watched on Monday night

Tflush prick with CSI: Vegas During the Mondays of the past weeks, Telecinco decided to unleash its heavy artillery to improve its battered audiences in August with the umpteenth broadcast of Pretty Woman. ORa romantic comedy with Richard Gere and Julia Roberts that used to leave good audience data, at least in the past. However, heThe well-known adventures of the prostitute and the businessman have not been enough to stand up to the Turkish series Brothers, on Antena 3, which was the most watched program in prime time.

According to Kantar data, offered by Barlovento Comunicación, GECA and Dos30′, the new pass of beautiful woman in Telecinco he got a 10.7% share and gets 1,065,000 viewers on average. It improves, yes, the data that he signed CSI: Vegas. The data is very similar to that obtained in its previous pass, a year ago, on September 1, 2021, when mgarnered a 12.8% share with an average of 1,003,000 viewers. That night, however, he did stand out from the competition.

The movie #PrettyWoman obtains 1,065,000 viewers and a 10.7% share in prime time on @telecincoes. 🥈The channel is 2nd in the ranking in its slot (22:07-00:35). 📺 Provides 18.9% of the T5 audience. 👩Stands out in the 45-64 year old target (12.7%).#Cinema pic.twitter.com/c5fwRZPqDI — GECA. Audiovisual Consultant (@GECAtv) August 30, 2022

ANDn Antenna 3, Brothers managed to lead its broadcast slot with a 14.8% share and 1,313,000 viewers on average It maintains the number of followers from the previous Monday, although in screen share it experiences a drop of 0.6 points.

Yesterday #Brothers29Aug of @antena3com is the LEADER in its time slot with a 14.8% audience share and an average of 1,313,000 viewers. The Turkish series recorded a total of 2,884,000 UNIQUE VIEWERS (AA).#Hearings 📺📊 pic.twitter.com/tYhZ88RbfU — Windward Communication (@blvcom) August 30, 2022

This chain got the 8 most watched broadcasts of the day, having the gold medal Antenna 3 News 1 with 1,940,000 viewers and a 19.7% share. For its part, Pass word was the non-informative program with the most following, and signature a 23.1% share with 1,832,000 spectators.

ANDn La 1 continued to broadcast The night of the hunters the contest presented by Rodrigo Vázquez that raises the difficulty of the space The hunter, from the afternoons of the chain. On this occasion the format is content with 700,000 viewers and 6.6% screen share. It loses 53,000 viewers and 1 share point compared to the previous Monday.

In La 2, meanwhile, classic movie days scheduled When the Marabunta roars, 1954 feature film with Charlton Heston and Eleanor Parker. write down 611,000 viewers and a 5.5% share. It stands out like this the blockbuster of laSexta, which with reaching your dream which registers 382,000 viewers and a 4% share.

🎬 #ClassicCineDays in full prime time @la2_tvereaches a 5.5% share and 611,000 viewers. The movie #WhenRugelaMarabunta It improves +52.7% the data of the chain in the day and retains 30% of the audience.#QueVivaLaTele #Hearings pic.twitter.com/jznoDmrBDR — Two30′ (@Dos30TV) August 30, 2022

LLos Angeles was the destiny of Travelers Four, in Four. attracted the 5.4% with 500,000 spectatorsand was the second program with the greatest contribution to the channel’s data after First Dates. It loses 50,000 viewers and drops 0.9 points in a week.

