Here’s how and why the redesign of the Ethereum cryptocurrency (merger or ETH 2.0) is aimed at environmental impact

London (AFP) – The second largest cryptoThe world’s second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, Ethereum, will soon overhaul its blockchain technology to limit the network’s much-criticized environmental impact.

Ethereum, whose digital unit ether crashed in a cryptocurrency crash earlier this year, is set to undergo a major technical revolution in September.

What is the backdrop for the impending readjustment – known as a “meltdown” – and how will it calm prices and reduce energy consumption?

Why do cryptocurrencies consume so much energy?

Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other such currencies are “mined” by solving complex puzzles using powerful, energy-consuming computers in vast warehouses, often near cheap electricity sources. See also: Bitcoin: Why BTC Price Is Falling (Again) Right Now.

A blockchain is the decentralized and secure registry for recording these transactions, which occur when encrypted codes are transmitted over a computer network.

Users validate their success through a so-called “proof-of-work” mechanism that rewards them with cybercurrency, but only after they have proven their participation in this type of energy-intensive mining.

The lucrative cryptocurrency industry is worth around $1 trillion, even though it crashed in the first half of 2022.

However, the value of Ethereum has dropped another 55% since the beginning of the year.

Why is Ethereum popular?

Nonetheless, Ethereum is considered vital because it is where most virtual assets are bought and sold, including non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that make the news. See article: FTX announces its entry into the Web3 game and prioritizes “big games”..

This is in part because users can create “smart contracts,” or algorithmic computer codes, that perform custom transactions for different functions.

“The Ethereum blockchain is the base layer infrastructure for most of the entire cryptocurrency ecosystem,” summarized Lennart Ante, CEO and co-founder of the Blockchain Research Lab.

“This is about Ethereum,” he told AFP.

“In recent years, other similar platforms have emerged, such as Solana or Cadano, but none of them have this huge network and large number of developers and projects, nor with historical success.”

Why is this changing?

The widespread adoption of Ethereum makes it even more important to address environmental concerns and change course, as these concerns had prompted a partial boycott. Related to this: The 2 best cryptocurrencies to buy now and hold for the next decade.

“Proof-of-work mining is environmentally destructive, expensive and inefficient,” summarizes digital currency expert Eswar Prasad, a professor at Cornell University.

However, the carbon footprint of a decentralized blockchain system is difficult to assess because the sources of electricity are not always identified.

What is the switch?

Ethereum creator Vitalik Buterin plans to switch to a so-called proof-of-stake mechanism starting in mid-September.

This means that participation no longer requires proof of electricity use, but is instead based on staking ether blocks.

Users will then validate, or actually stake their coin, in an attempt to earn more ether.

Ethereum currently consumes about 45 terawatt hours of electricity per year.

In contrast, bitcoin is estimated to use 95 terawatt-hours of electricity per year, which is equivalent to the annual consumption of Pakistan.

What are the advantages and disadvantages?

Experts estimate that the retrofit will consume 99% less energy than the current installation.

Therefore, it would allow users to make faster and more efficient transactions.

“The energy consumption would be almost zero,” Ante tells AFP.

“You don’t need the hardware anymore, just the software.”

At the same time, this new approach is not without risks.

Some users may decide to switch to competing networks, where they can still use huge amounts of energy to mine the currency.

Prasad also warned that the proof-of-stake method is “not perfect” due to liquidity and governance issues.