he took drugs with his cat

Nicolas Cage is a most peculiar actor and not only because of the way his characters are prepared for the movies, but also because of the extravagant experiences or possessions that he has had throughout his life. Although he is said to love money and property very much (he bought two islands, in 2007 he bought 22 cars, and between 2002 and 2012 he bought 15 houses), he is also a fan of animals.

If we review the animals that the actor has had at 58 years old, we can find some exotic pets such as snakes, cats, fish, an octopus, crows or turtles.









Back in the day, GQ magazine held an interview with the actor and did it with his Maine Coon cat, of which he said “he’s so kind and affectionate. Sometimes he puts his arm around me when he’s sleeping and I think it’s my wife…”.

Nicolas Cage’s Animals

two headed snake

Once, the actor had a snake that had two heads. He bought it for $80,000 after dreaming of a two-headed eagle. But it was double trouble to feed the reptile, so he donated it to the Audubon Zoo in New Orleans.

dinosaur skull

In one bid, he paid up to $350,000 on a dinosaur skull that Leonardo DiCaprio was also bidding on. Unfortunately for him, he had to return it to the Mongolian government when it was discovered that the skull had been unearthed illegally and that it belonged to the Mongolian national heritage.

A cat he got high with

A friend left a bag of magic mushrooms at his house and Cage caught his cat eating them “voraciously”. “So I thought ‘What the hell, I’d better go with him.’ I lay in bed for hours and he just lay on a desk across from me, looking into our eyes, not moving. But he looked at me and I had no doubt that he was my brother, ”he says. uppers What would I say later?

albino cobras

The reptile-loving actor had two giant albino cobras but claimed on the David Letterman show that they tried to hypnotize him and he feared for his life. The neighbor who watched the show reported it to the authorities and had to donate them to a zoo.

a talking raven

Cage’s raven lives inside a geodesic dome at the actor’s Las Vegas home. No ordinary bird, this flyer has lots of white feathers on the front and really talks. He told the LA Times that “when I leave the room, he says ‘bye’ and then ‘ass’.”

Octopus

In the 1980s he had an octopus in an aquarium and he confessed that it helped him become a better actor. According to the Los Angeles Times, the creature was hidden behind a rock and Cage wanted to release it for the benefit of a visitor. He splashed ink on his hand and he replied, “Too bad. Just when we were starting to get along.”

Other animals

The actor has also owned a crocodile, a spotted Asian water monitor lizard, and even a shark.