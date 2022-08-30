HBO Max will premiere in Spain the Armie Hammer docuseries ‘The Hammer saga: Scandal and perversion’

The documentary series about Armie Hammer and his family will arrive in Spain. As expected, HBO Max will be the home of ‘The Hammer Saga: Scandal and Perversion’ as it is a Discovery + Original. The streaming platform has announced that the first chapter of the docuseries will arrive in its catalog next Friday, September 2 and that they will release a new chapter weekly. There are three episodes in total.

‘The Hammer Saga: Scandal and Perversion’ collects testimonies from people close to the family of the actor from ‘The Social Network’, including her aunt Casey Hammer, to reveal the darkest side of the clan, a very influential one in the United States. Among the controversies we can find financial rauda, ​​political manipulation and even violence and abuse.

The docuseries also deals with personal complaints against Armie Hammer, which began with rumors about cannibalism and bondage affiliations but soon turned to rape complaints. Some of the actor’s ex-partners, such as Courtney Vucekovich or Julia Morrison, have also participated in the documentary to recount his creepy experiences with the protagonist of ‘Call Me By Your Name’.

your new life

The last we heard from Armie Hammer was that he had been working in a hotel in the Cayman Islands selling timeshares to pay support for his ex-wife and their children. Sources close to the actor assured that he was “completely ruined”. When the paparazzi discovered him, Hammer decided to flee to Los Angeles and took refuge in one of the properties of Robert Downey Jr.who has been acting as his particular guardian angel.