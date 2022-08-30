HBO Max premieres in September: “Elvis”, “Rick and Morty” and more from “House of the Dragon”

An entirely cinematic drama, Elvis’ story is seen through the prism of his complicated relationship with his enigmatic manager, Colonel Tom Parker. (Warner Bros.)

This month, the platform hbo max It also lists many surprises in its catalog of movies, series and more. The film history of Elvis Presley will arrive at streaming after passing through theaters this year; while, the so I hope return of rick and morty comes true with a sixth season. At the same time, House of the Dragon will continue to keep the audience waiting with the launch of its weekly chapters.

[Más series y películas que te recomendamos en Qué puedo ver]

Elvis – September 2

Starring austin butler Y Tom Hanksthe biographical drama directed by Baz Luhrman tour elvis life through your complex working relationship with your representative, Tom Parker. This story told over two decades delves into the rise to fame of the American singer in the midst of a very particular cultural and social panorama at a historical level in the United States.

Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s film. (Warner Bros.)

The cast is completed by Helen Thomson as Elvis’s mother, Gladys; Richard Roxburgh as Elvis’s father, Vernon; Olivia DeJonge as Priscilla; Luke Bracey as Jerry Schilling; Natasha Bassett as Dixie Locke; David Wenham like Hank Snow; Kelvin Harrison Jr. as BB King; Xavier Samuel as Scotty Moore; Y Kodi Smit-McPhee as Jimmie Rodgers Snow.

Four days more – September 2

Based on an article by Washington Post (“How’s Amanda? A Story of Truth, Lies and an American Addiction”), the film follows a 31-year-old woman with a drug addiction who is ready to rehab. Before that, she goes to her mother’s house to ask her to stay and detox. In four days, both will have to relive past situations to heal in the present. act Mila Kunis, Glenn Close, Stephen Root, Sam Henningsamong others.

Glenn Close and Mila Kunis are mother and daughter in the “Four More Days” story. (VerticalEntertainment)

rick and morty Season 6 – September 4

The animated series has accustomed us to the duo as the protagonists of most adventures through time and space, but the sixth season anticipates that the rest of the Smith family will once again be involved in these various madnesses with unknown destinations. We will see Rick, Morty and Summer in a journey in the style Hard to Kill or the return of Space Mom (Beth from space).

New episodes of “Rick and Morty” will feature new and crazy adventures. (HBOMax)

Reyka – September 9

It is a police thriller of South African origin that focuses on Reyka Gama (Kim Engelbrecht), a brilliant detective who carries the consequences of her past. At age 12, she was kidnapped by a farmer, however, despite being a traumatic event, she had to act intelligently and cunningly to escape from it. Reyka has become an expert in entering the minds of the most dangerous criminals and almost always finds the culprit until she begins to follow the trail of a serial killer in her hometown.

Kim Engelbrecht plays the brilliant and tormented detective Reyka Gama. (HBOMax)

the spookies Season 2 – September 16

Set in Mexico City, this American comedy chronicles the comings and goings of a group of friends who take their love of horror far too far: now they intend to make a living from it through a very peculiar business. After debuting in 2019, the second season will arrive this year with the actors from the original cast: Bernardo Velasco, Cassandra Ciangherotti, José Pablo Minor Ana Fabrega, Julio Torres and Fred Armisen.

“Los spookys” is an American sitcom centered on a group of friends from Mexico City. (HBOMax)

batwheels – September, 17th

Ethan Hawke (Before dawn Y Moon Knight) lends his voice to Batman in a children’s animated production of the universe DC Comics. In the streets of Gotham, the Batwheels will have to bring order together with the vigilante and his companions, Robin and Batgirl.

“Batwheels” is an animated series for children. (Warner Bros.)

Premiere of the next episodes of House of the Dragon

Episode 3: September 4.

Episode 4: September 11.

Episode 5: September 18.

Episode 6: September 25.

Official opening of the “Game of Thrones” saga, now also for “House of the Dragon”. (HBOMax)



KEEP READING:

The emotional and ironic comedy-drama about what it means to grow old, available on HBO Max

Kate del Castillo will be the protagonist of the next HBO Max series, women’s weapons

House of the Dragon increased its audience compared to the debut of the series