Has Jennifer Lopez decided to take a break from music and movies?

Through her very popular newsletter, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she could take a break from the entertainment world in order to focus on her private life.

Jennifer Lopez could get one pause from his musical and film career in order to focus on his marriage to Ben Affleck and his family: this is what emerged from the latest post released through his newsletter.

In the latest edition of Onthejlo.com, the singer shared some updates about her life and where she currently is mentally. Lopez also graced the post with a series of photos of her and Affleck relaxing in a restaurant.

“It is extremely important to me, especially now, to prioritize my personal life and not just my working life. When I had my two children 14 years ago, I started thinking differently than before“, explained the star.”Things have changed for me. ”

“Gradually my perspective transformed to seek a healthier balance between work and private life“concluded Jennifer Lopez.”It’s about having enough time to be the woman, mother, partner and person I want to be for the important people in my life.. ”