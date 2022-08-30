Harry Styles will have a movie based on him and Anne Hathaway will star in it

another fanfiction of Harry Styles to be shot – starring Anne Hathaway.

Harry Styles it’s everywhere right now: on our favorite playlist, at the movies, on our Calm meditation app, and on tour. So it’s no wonder a book inspired by him has suddenly found newfound fame five years after its publication date. No, this time it’s not about “After”, the fan fiction of Harry Styles written by Anna Tod, but from another book that will now also be made into a movie.

Instagram contents This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

“The Idea of ​​You” is a fanfiction of the author of books and actress Robinne Leeoriginally published in 2017 and republished in 2021. His first novel is being shot by Amazon Prime Video, directed by Michael Showalter (“The Dropout”) and starring Anne Hathaway.

What is the movie about Harry Styles starring Anne Hathaway about?

Anne Hathaway She will play the role of Sophie, a 40-year-old divorced mother whose husband left her for a younger woman. Said ex-husband was supposed to accompany his 15-year-old daughter to the Coachella music festival, but he cancels at the last minute. Sophie, who doesn’t like big crowds or the desert heat, accompanies her daughter to the music festival because her favorite band, August Moon, performs there. At the festival she then meets 24-year-old Hayes Campbell (who is based on Harry Styles), who performs there with his band August Moon (based on One Direction). Her brief encounter leads to a stormy love affair that will turn Sophie’s life upside down.

In short, it’s about a middle-aged woman who begins an affair with a considerate and sensitive “sex god,” as she calls him. They travel the world while Hayes performs with his band: a perfect escape book with erotic undertones and depth.

“The Idea of ​​You” goes beyond a film based on Harry Styles

In an interview with the American “Vogue”, Robinne Lee explains that the novel was never intended to be a book only about Harry Styles. She says it’s a story about a woman, in her late 30s, who rediscover your sexuality and rediscovers herself, at a time in a woman’s life when society might label her undesirable and no longer desirable.