harry styles throw chicken nuggets at him in concert video

Apparently Dr. Simi stuffed animals are a thing of the past, which was very clear at the concert that Harry Styles offered this weekend in New York when one of his fans threw a chicken nugget at him.

Realizing that someone had thrown the piece of food, the singer was surprised, He picked it up and asked who was responsible for the act.

“Interesting, very interesting approach. Who threw me a chicken nugget?” he said.

Immediately, the young man threw another one at him and said: “Here’s another chicken nugget.” (Someone wanted to get Harry’s attention, ehhh).

Between cries of emotion and astonishment, the public of ‘Madison Square Gardenemocio’, asked the interpreter of ‘Water melon sugar’ to taste the food.

What did Harry Styles say?

However, it is something that as much as I wanted, I could not please them, since The artist is vegan and has not eaten meat of any kind for years.

“First of all: this is cold. And I assume it must be very cold. And I don’t eat chicken, I don’t eat any meat,” he argued. Harry before returning the piece of chicken to its owner.

And just when he was going to return it, the nugget fell to the ground and the former member of ‘One Direction’ he returned the joke to his fan.

“Don’t eat it, don’t go after it. Don’t worry, we’ll get you another nugget,” Harry told him, smiling at him.

In November, Harry Styles will be delighting his fans in Mexico with various performances, and perhaps that’s what he needs to be pampered with Dr. Simi stuffed animals and not with nuggets.