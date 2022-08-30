Hack to buy Zara clothes for 100 pesos

It is estimated that about one hundred thousand garments are consumed every year in the world.

In 2021, Mexican families spent 3.8 percent of their spending on shoes and 4.6 percent on clothing.

The second-hand market is estimated to reach a volume of 77 billion dollars in 2025 globally.

The tips or better known as hack They are flooding social networks. This is the case of an Internet user who shared her advice for buying Zara clothes with prices of around one hundred Mexican pesos.

According to data from Kantar, a leading market research agency, in the last year, of the total invested in mass consumption products, Mexican families spent 3.8 percent of their spending on shoes and 4.6 percent on clothing.

According to data from Kantar, a leading market research agency, in the last year, of the total invested in mass consumption products, Mexican families spent 3.8 percent of their spending on shoes and 4.6 percent on clothing.

The same Kantar study mentions that Mexican families visited the point of sale seven times a year, spending 398 pesos each time, which represents an average expense of 2,736 Mexican pesos.

Likewise, 72 percent of households purchased clothing and 63 percent footwear, however, the expenditure per trip made on footwear was higher, 489 Mexican pesos, while the average expenditure on clothing per occasion was 306 pesos. . On average they bought 13 pieces of clothing and 5 pairs of shoes a year.

hacker to buy clothes from Zara cheaper

Through a video on TikTok, an Internet user shared a hack for fans of the Spanish brand Zara, but who do not have much budget to spend in their stores.

In the current scenario in which we live thanks to inflation, many people are choosing to apply these types of tips. In the recording, the young tiktoker identified as @karivivesola reveals that she discovered the website munshop.mx, where you can find Zara products for practically a hundred pesos.

“The page is about second-hand clothes, but it is in perfect condition,” he explains.

In that same order, she details that some jeans in the Zara store can cost a thousand pesos and on the page she found them for up to 200 Mexican pesos. “He just bought me these Zara jeans for 245 pesos,” he adds.

“I bought some jeans, a jacket, a shirt and a dress for 820 pesos,” he indicates in his recording that registers more than 99 thousand likes.

Likewise, the young woman recommended that on Fridays they upload more new pieces to the digital portal. “The key to finding jewels is to be aware of Fridays, to buy everything,” she says.

@karivivesolade nothing if you love Zara clothes be careful here with this hack♬ Sneaky Snitch – Kevin MacLeod

This type of advice abounds in recent months on social networks, where people are the creators of content and have more than all economic situations that can help other Internet users.

