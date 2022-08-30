Green color, focus on this nuance in autumn 2022

Green is the color of autumn 2022

No, you did not accidentally land in the Emerald City of Wizard of Oz. The green color, not the pop one brought to the fore by Gen Z but also in olive, forest and fluorescent tones, is confirmed as the most popular color for the upcoming autumn 2022. And if you are wrinkling your nose, convinced that green does not suit everyone, we give you the opportunity to change your mind. Because there is no more versatile color in makeup, hair and nails. Let’s start first from a truth: many people are now more attracted to this color because it recalls nature and being more eco-friendly and respectful of the Planet. Let’s then add the advent of the Zetas, and of the calbiro labels of Bottega Veneta and Balenciaga, which have made this color bright and contemporary, making us appreciate and see it with new eyes. So yes, even in terms of beauty, green is the new pink, and it won’t tire us out so easily. If you are already thinking about whether a forest green or a lime green is better suited to your complexion, fear not, for each there is a shade of green that is right for you. You just have to have the patience to experiment and understand which green pigment is the most perfect for and on you. The most nostalgic will surely crave a light and bright green, Y2K style, while who wants to be fashionable but without overdoing it, will opt for an olive or pistachio color, up to all shades of emerald, perfect for both blondes and brunettes and enchanting on the reds. We at Vogue have collected the strongest trends spotted on the catwalk and on celebrities’ Instagram feeds. We challenge you not to give in, at least, to one tip of greenwhich is literally everywhere and will be the most relaxing “It” color of the season.

Have you already tried the green highlighter?

Go crazy now on Tik Tok. For the social platform, the highlighter in a delicate mint green is the biggest beauty surprises of autumn 2022, because it gives a light but perceptible galactic touch to the face. Its goal, however, is not to correct redness and imperfections, as the green concealer does. Here it is rather a matter of emphasizing the warmer skin tones, which will see, once the product is applied, the most rosy and romantic cheeks or, hopeless if combined with golden flashes.

TikTok content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from.

The big make-up hits are in the green palette

Fashion shows and street style It-girls speak for themselves: a touch of green around the eyes immediately illuminates the gaze. After all, Poison Ivy taught us Batman that a touch of green makes the eyes sensual, especially when paired with mahogany red hair. In short, do not be afraid to have fun, even with the most dusty greens, as the influencer demonstrates Emili Sindlevor multidimensional, as suggested on the catwalk Koché. The choice of your ideal color tip is up to you, even if make-up artists always recommend it brighter, and less in shades of the forest to be clear, to make the look sexy and magnetic.

Green and dusty eyes in stree style A touch of green Y2K under the eyes on Koché’s AW 22-23 catwalk

Green nails, from olive to fluo

Before even talking about autumn trends, Selena Gomez and his trusty nail artist Tom Bachik, have launched the trend of Dirty Martini Manicure, or sharp almond-shaped nails, beautifully lacquered in a bright olive green. But the green trend does not end there on the nails. French manicure is always in trend, as it shows Priyanka Chopra, who chose it in a cool lime tone. You can also try a bright turquoise or, as it suggests Kendall Jennerin a very sensual forest green and suitable for every look, from black to sunset tones. Simone Ashley instead she flaunts it on the pedicure, neon enough to illuminate her dark and olive complexion.